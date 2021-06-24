Post Session Report :: Thursday, June 24, 2021

SB 78, PN 930 (Baker) – The bill amends the provisions of the child custody statute to focus on the health and safety of the child. A vote of 46-4 was recorded.

HB 101, PN 1008 (Gleim) – Exempts an agritourism activity provider from being held civilly liable for injuries or damages sustained by participants if certain conditions are met. A vote of 48-2 was recorded.

HB 156, PN 121 (Owlett) – This bill amends Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) to further provide for the admissibility of certain statements by witnesses. A vote of 49-1 was recorded.

HB 178, PN 1370 (James) – This bill amends the Unemployment Compensation (UC) Law to make various technical changes and to extend the period of time allotted for parties to appeal UC determinations. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 241, PN 200 (Brewster) – Fishing license exemptions for qualifying organizations to take part in therapeutic fishing programs, through the PA Fish Commission, that provide a one-day fishing opportunity. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 675, PN 746 (Schwank) – Makes a change to the Third Class City Code in a manner consistent with a recent revision to the First Class Township Code as comprehensively updated by Act 96 of 2020. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 741, PN 1866 (Heffeley) – Amends the Administrative Code to provide for duties of the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) with respect to individuals who leave a recovery house. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 759, PN936 (Pittman) – An Act designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 19033, on that portion of northbound State Route 119 over State Route 286 in White Township, Indiana County, as the Specialist Five Timothy Rice Memorial Bridge. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 859, PN 1309 (Delozier) – This bill amends the Department of Banking and Securities Code to further provide for the Banking Fund. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SR 139, PN 947 (Mensch) – A Resolution urging the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to exercise its authority under section 211(o)(7)(A)(i) of the Clean Air Act to revise the nationwide Renewable Fuel Standard (“RFS”) updating volume mandates to provide relief to refiners in Pennsylvania, the East Coast and elsewhere, and to implement additional reforms going forward which will allow for the blending of renewable fuels consistent with the original intention of the RFS program, while containing costs for independent refiners. The Senate adopted the resolution with a vote of 47-3.

SB 618, PN 945 (Phillips-Hill) – Amends Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for vaccinations by prohibiting the requirement of vaccine passports in Pennsylvania. The Senate concurred in House amendments with a vote of 29-21.

SB 664, PN 954 (Corman) – This bill amends the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L. 30, No. 14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, to give students the ability to repeat a grade level during the 2021-2022 school year to account for any lost educational opportunities due to COVID-19, including students with disabilities who reached the age of 21 during the 2020-2021 academic year. The Senate concurred in House amendments with a vote of 50-0.

SB 480, PN 505 (Kearney) – This bill makes a number of technical amendments to the Borough Code, and replaces the current provisions in the code regarding accumulation and collection of garbage and other materials with a new chapter on Solid Waste Collection and Disposition. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.