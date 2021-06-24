GRAYS PEAK CAPITAL ANNOUNCES IPO OF PORTFOLIO COMPANY DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP
Grays Peak Capital, a Global Investment Firm, announced the successful listing of portfolio compa-ny, Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) on the NASDAQ
Founded by tech entrepreneurs, Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBG) is a leader in digitally native-first vertical brands. The company is a collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands (DSTLD, ACE Studios, Bailey 44 and H&J). The company brings together like-minded direct-to-consumer names under one portfolio to share operational, infrastructure, and data resources as means to drive down redundant fixed costs that are difficult to establish and expensive to maintain. DBG accelerates the growth of talented brands by offering specialized services and infrastructure that are crucial to the success of direct brands: operations, marketing, technology, legal, and customer service.
E-commerce and direct-to-consumer retail models are gaining an ever-greater lead, driving revenue growth and market share across all categories. Nearly 80% of Americans shop online today, and as consumers have become accustomed to the convenience, personalization, and transparency of online shopping, innovation led growth is being driven by those direct-to-consumer brands who have mastered the art of exceptional customer experience.
“Grays Peak continues to invest in leading companies that are leveraging disruptive business models in high growth areas such as e-commerce and direct-to-consumer model. We continue to see industries being disrupted by new entrants who have differentiation in how they operate and take advantage of technology. Consumer and Technology driven companies continue to be an area of focus and growth for the firm.“ stated Scott Stevens, Founder of Grays Peak Capital.
About Grays Peak Capital
Grays Peak Capital (www.grayspeakcapital.com) is a global investment firm that manages assets focused on the public market, private equity, real estate and credit. The firm is focused on identifying emerging business trends and technologies across a variety of industries. The firm endeavors to invest in companies that are creating innovation and disruption within their respective industry. Our portfolio includes multinational brands that have created value by disrupting industries and embracing technology led innovation.
