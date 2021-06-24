Attorney General, Rhode Island State Police and West Greenwich Police Department Statement on Officer-Involved Shooting Incident

The Office of Attorney General, the Rhode Island State Police, and the West Greenwich Police Department are jointly investigating, pursuant to the Attorney General's Use of Force Protocol, an incident on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, during which Pawtucket Police Officer Daniel Dolan, then off-duty, discharged his service firearm, resulting in injury to a member of the public.

The incident remains under active investigation by the Investigative Team. To date, the investigation has established that on the evening of Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Officer Dolan, off-duty and traveling home from a detail assignment in Pawtucket, encountered a black Audi sedan occupied by a driver and two passengers, on Route 95. Subsequently, in the parking lot of Wicked Good Pizza, located at 12 Nooseneck Hill Road, West Greenwich, Officer Dolan attempted to detain the driver of the Audi. In the ensuing moments, the details of which remain under investigation, Officer Dolan discharged his firearm, striking the driver of the Audi in the arm. The driver was subsequently transported to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Pawtucket Police Department is aware of the investigation and has provided support to the Investigative Team.

As this investigation remains ongoing, no additional information can be disclosed at this time. The Attorney General, the Rhode Island State Police, and the West Greenwich Police Department are committed to a thorough investigation, while recognizing that transparency is critical to public confidence. As the investigation into the circumstances of this shooting proceeds, additional information will be shared with the public as quickly as possible.

