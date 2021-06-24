Art Catch Presents “Pending Futures,” a Virtual Exhibition of New Media Art

Art Catch has presented “Pending Futures,” a virtual exhibition of new media art by the students of the leading art institutions of the Netherlands and Russia.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The international online magazine 300Magazine is pleased to share the news that the Utrecht-based online gallery Art Catch has recently presented “Pending Futures,” an innovative virtual exhibition of new media art by alumni and students of the leading art institutions of the Netherlands and Russia. The exhibition features carefully selected artworks in a wide range of media, from 3D digital sculpture and animation to creative coding to video art. It runs at the online gallery through September 15, 2021.

“Pending Futures” is a Dutch-Russian art exhibition based on the idea of presenting digital space as a potentially safe and comfortable place to create and exhibit art to an international public. The virtual art show allows the visitors to look at various new media artworks through the eyes of young and talented artists who use digital tools for artistic expression and self-reflection. All of the artists featured at “Pending Futures” are alumni and students of the most well-known art institutions in the Netherlands and Russia, including ITMO University, Art & Science Center in St. Petersburg, the Gerrit Rietveld Academie in Amsterdam, Institute of Contemporary Art in Moscow, and the Royal Academy of Art (KABK) in The Hague, among others.

“Pending Futures” features a diverse selection of new media art by Dutch and Russian artists. These include video art, sound art, AI, 3D digital sculpture, creative coding, CGI, motion graphics, and 3D animation. All these artworks examine the existence of specific concepts, currents, and modalities that can help transform the digital space into a convenient and harmonious one for both art creation and art presentation, thus allowing the artists to work in complete freedom and safety.

Art Catch has presented “Pending Futures” in a virtual space on the basis of V-Art platform, which was created specifically to showcase new media art by the featured artists. The digital space is organized like a real art gallery to provide the visitors with a smooth experience and give them an opportunity to enjoy video, sound, and digital artworks to the fullest. The curator of the exhibition is Daria Kravchuk, an experienced art manager, museologist, art curator, and art journalist.

“Pending Futures” is sponsored by WE Jansen Fonds and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. It is also supported by the art world’s digital domain .ART, the international PR and art management company TAtchers’ Art Management, the public program CADAF Online, and the digital art platform V-Art. “Pending Futures” is indeed a breakthrough in the development of new media art in the Netherlands and Russia and a big step forward for the entire fine art industry.