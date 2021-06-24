3 DAYS of AWAKENING YOUR MIND, BODY & SPIRIT FOR THIS WEEKEND
Three-day Wheel of Wellness event explores manifesting global wellness through a variety of healing methods
With a mission to connect like-minded individuals seeking a more rounded version of wellness, The Wheel of Wellness Summit provides access to leaders in various health practices, looking at everything from how planetary alignments at birth can have lifelong effects on the individual to healing through music.
The online event is scheduled to kick off on June 25 and run through June 27.
The summit is free, but seats are limited.
“There is so much more to health than what is most often thought of as medicine,” said Chrissy Tasker, event organizer and emcee. “My hope is that anyone that attends will be able to move forward in life with a renewed appreciation for how external cues can influence happiness, success and health.”
Presenters during the summit will bring various methodologies and modalities in the field of whole-person wellness, with some of the most prolific and respected members of their fields set to share their ideas.
Ideas on the healthiest ways to move through life and understanding the forces that can damage an individual’s wellbeing will be discussed during the sessions.
“The idea is the summit is like a buffet of wellness practices and ideologies,” Tasker said. “We brought together global experts to share with the audience their take on wellness.
“We truly take a full approach to health with speakers from a variety of backgrounds, including financial, educational and spiritual, with each bringing a unique perspective in which everyone will be able to find ways to create a more fulfilling life.”
She said the approach allows attendees to access the full gamut of healing practices, saving countless hours of research and the costs associated with seeking this information out individually.
“It would be near impossible for an individual to gain access to all of the experts that we aligned for this summit on their own,” Tasker said. “During WOW, not only will they have access to these amazing leaders in their fields, but with an online event, it could not be any more convenient.”
And while the event itself is free, hosting the summit online also frees attendees from the typical costs associated with an international symposium.
“There are no flights, hotels or meals to worry about,” Tasker said. “Just sign up and attend and learn from our amazing panel how to live a life in tune with the universe and achieve your goals.”
As a bonus, anyone that signs up will receive a free ebook, Northstar: 19 Inspirational Stories and Tips on Overcoming Health Challenges and Healing Naturally.
“This work, put together by some of the most respected international health influencers, can be an amazing first start to understanding wellness from a universal perspective,” Tasker said. “It serves as an amazing introduction to the summit and can be enjoyed for years to come.”
While creating such a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity has been satisfying, Tasker said the true reward will be in the results.
“It’s going to be a life-changing event,” Tasker said. “I am honored and humbled by the interest already, and I look forward to hearing all the stories of healing and success from the attendees afterward.”
For more about the WOW Wellness Summit, including a link to sign up, visit thewowfest.com.
The group also maintains a social media presence, including Facebook.
