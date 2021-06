A new Order of Adoption and Notice of Comment has been posted in Supreme Court Docket No. 20210174 - Amendments to North Dakota Rules of Juvenile Procedure 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 11.1, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19.

Comments Due July 23, 2021