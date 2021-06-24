Emtiaz Polash is a popular music artist in Bangladesh
Age has nothing to do with success- it is all a result of your hard work and talent. This fact has been proven true by a 20-year-old entrepreneur Emtiaz Polash who has not only made a name for himself at such a young age but also inspired teens.
This fact has been proven true by a 20-year-old entrepreneur Emtiaz Polash who has not only made a name for himself at such a young age but also inspired teens.
achieve their dreams. He is passionate about music artists, cinematography, traveling, blogging, creating youtube videos, and in general, anything that gives that much-needed nudge to people who look up to him.
Excellence is never a matter of hours or days, it takes persistence and relentless efforts to achieve great heights. As a matter of fact, Emtiaz Polash has redefined the value of skills and perseverance for the youth as he continues to be a role model for thousands.
At the age of 18 when most people get a hard time figuring out how to convince their parents to allow them for attending the school trip, Emtiaz Polash thought to start his online carrier and today he is one of the most successful Music Artist & Cinematographer in Bangladesh. This Entrepreneur with his continual effort and dedication has now established himself as a success in the industry.
This music artist & cinematographer come celebrity has gained expertise in the strategies, tips, and tricks of blog writing, content marketing and is making a difference in the virtual world by guiding and teaching his followers via his content. Apart from content creation and digital marketing, his popular blog posts include modeling, podcasts, motivational content which gets immense love from his supporters needless to say that he has a huge fan base.
This young and dynamic personality not only uses his influence to attract and endorse brands but also makes it a point to motivate and inspire people who look at him as their role model. His passion for creating content along with his skills and perseverance reflects that there is no force powerful enough to stop you from achieving heights if you are persistent enough with your efforts.
Media Contact
https://emtiaz-polash.business.site/
Emtiaz Polash
Emtiaz polash
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Classic New Bangla Mashup By Hemal Feat Emtiaz Polash