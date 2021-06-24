Worldwide Korean War Photo and Video Contest to Honor Veterans and Promote Peace

$2000 Grand Prize to be Awarded for Winner of Korean War Photo and Video Contest Launching on June 25 and Ending on July 27

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Worldwide Photo Essay and Video Contest is launching on www.Remember727.com to commemorate the anniversary of the Korean War (June 25, 1950 - July 27, 1953), honor the sacrifices of the veterans and promote peace on the Peninsula. The Contest will begin on June 25, 2021, and end on July 27, 2021, when the winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony marking the Korean War Armistice Day.

Hosted by Remember727 and the Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation, the Contest also aims to raise awareness and funds for the Wall of Remembrance that will be added to the Korean War Memorial in Washington, DC. It took almost a decade to pass legislation and raise enough money allowing the construction of the Wall, which will etch the names of the 36,574 Americans killed in the Korean War, and 7,200+ Koreans who also died while serving in the Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA). The Groundbreaking ceremony was held on May 21, 2021, with veterans, families of the fallen, and South Korean President Moon Jae-In in attendance. Yet, not too many know about this Wall.

“Through this Contest, we hope that many people will learn about the Wall of Remembrance that will perpetually honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice during the Korean War. The Korean War and its veterans shall no longer be forgotten,” said Col. James Fisher, executive director of the Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation.

“We are forever indebted to the Korean War veterans all around the world who fought for Korea’s freedom,” said William Moon, treasurer of the Naeil Foundation, which is not only sponsoring the Contest but also has donated $50,000 to the Wall of Remembrance. “Our goal is to remember their sacrifices and remind everyone that Freedom is not Free.”

The Korean War is commonly referred to as the “Forgotten War.” Few know that the Korean War involved 30 nations,* claimed the lives of more than 40,000 soldiers from the United Nations Allied countries.

The 3-mile wide buffer zone between South and North Korea, known as the Korean Demilitarized Zone or the DMZ, is the most heavily armed border in the world. Today, the two Koreas remain divided and are technically still at war. More than 2.5 million Koreans. It separated more than 10 million Korean families who have yet to meet their families in the North.

“We invite you to join a worldwide effort to honor the veterans, many of whom are passing away, and hope for peace on the Korean Peninsula through your photos and videos,” said Hannah Kim, founder of Remember727, who has visited a total of 180 Korean War Memorials in all 30 countries that participated in the Korean War, including all 50 states and US Territories, and met with more than 1,200 veterans around the world. “All they want is for us to remember,” she added.

*United Nations Allied (27)—Republic of Korea, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Ethiopia, France, Greece, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, South Africa, Suriname, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom (including Scotland, Ireland, Wales), United States; Naval Support: Japan; Medical: Denmark, Italy, Norway, India, Sweden; Communist Forces (3)—Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, People’s Republic of China, Soviet Union.

**The Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory in the Caribbean, participated in the Korean War from October 1950 to June 1953. Puerto Ricans distinguished themselves as part of the US Army’s 65th Regiment (a segregated unit) and were known as the Borinqueneers. The Regiment was eventually assigned to serve as part of the 3rd Infantry Division. They were the last to hold back at the Chosin Reservoir, one of the largest military withdrawals in U.S. military history. Among the total of 61,000 Puerto Ricans who served in Korea, 90% were volunteers, and a total of 756 were killed. Together, 10 Distinguished Service Crosses, 256 Silver Stars and 606 Bronze Stars for valor, and 2,771 Purple Heart Medals were awarded to the men of the 65th Infantry. The 65th Infantry Regiment is the only unit that earned the Congressional Gold Medal for its heroism in the Korean War. The memorial located along the avenue named in honor of the 65th Infantry pays tribute to the Borinqueneers who fought in WWI, WWII and Korea.

***The United States Virgin Islands, a US territory in the Caribbean, participated in the Korean War from June 1950 to July 1953. Most of the Virgin Islanders that fought in the Korean War were volunteers in the US military. In total, the U.S. Virgin Islands sent 750 young men to Korea and suffered 78 casualties. There is a memorial on St. Thomas located inside Roosevelt Veterans Memorial Park that honors the Virgin Islanders who served in the five military branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.