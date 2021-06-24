Worldwide Korean War Photo and Video Contest to Honor Veterans and Promote Peace

$2000 Grand Prize to be Awarded for Winner of Korean War Photo and Video Contest Launching on June 25 and Ending on July 27

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Worldwide Photo Essay and Video Contest is launching on www.Remember727.com to commemorate the anniversary of the Korean War (June 25, 1950 - July 27, 1953), honor the sacrifices of the veterans and promote peace on the Peninsula. The Contest will begin on June 25, 2021, and end on July 27, 2021, when the winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony marking the Korean War Armistice Day.

Hosted by Remember727 and the Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation, the Contest also aims to raise awareness and funds for the Wall of Remembrance that will be added to the Korean War Memorial in Washington, DC. It took almost a decade to pass legislation and raise enough money allowing the construction of the Wall, which will etch the names of the 36,574 Americans killed in the Korean War, and 7,200+ Koreans who also died while serving in the Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA). The Groundbreaking ceremony was held on May 21, 2021, with veterans, families of the fallen, and South Korean President Moon Jae-In in attendance. Yet, not too many know about this Wall.

“Through this Contest, we hope that many people will learn about the Wall of Remembrance that will perpetually honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice during the Korean War. The Korean War and its veterans shall no longer be forgotten,” said Col. James Fisher, executive director of the Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation.

“We are forever indebted to the Korean War veterans all around the world who fought for Korea’s freedom,” said William Moon, treasurer of the Naeil Foundation, which is not only sponsoring the Contest but also has donated $50,000 to the Wall of Remembrance. “Our goal is to remember their sacrifices and remind everyone that Freedom is not Free.”

The Korean War is commonly referred to as the “Forgotten War.” Few know that the Korean War involved 30 nations,* claimed the lives of more than 40,000 soldiers from the United Nations Allied countries.

The 3-mile wide buffer zone between South and North Korea, known as the Korean Demilitarized Zone or the DMZ, is the most heavily armed border in the world. Today, the two Koreas remain divided and are technically still at war. More than 2.5 million Koreans. It separated more than 10 million Korean families who have yet to meet their families in the North.

“We invite you to join a worldwide effort to honor the veterans, many of whom are passing away, and hope for peace on the Korean Peninsula through your photos and videos,” said Hannah Kim, founder of Remember727, who has visited a total of 180 Korean War Memorials in all 30 countries that participated in the Korean War, including all 50 states and US Territories, and met with more than 1,200 veterans around the world. “All they want is for us to remember,” she added.

*United Nations Allied (27)—Republic of Korea, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Ethiopia, France, Greece, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, South Africa, Suriname, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom (including Scotland, Ireland, Wales), United States; Naval Support: Japan; Medical: Denmark, Italy, Norway, India, Sweden; Communist Forces (3)—Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, People’s Republic of China, Soviet Union.

**Guam, a U.S. territory in Micronesia, participated in the Korean War from 1950 to 1953. It served as a strategic military base. Approximately 1,000 Guamanians served in the US military and 20 Chamorro died in Korea. One still remains unaccounted for. The Korean War Memorial in Guam is located in Hagåtña alongside Marine Corps Drive. There is an identical memorial located close to the 38th parallel in Imjingak, South Korea.

***American Samoa, a U.S. territory in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, participated in the Korean War from 1950 to 1953. Historically, it has had higher rates of enlistment into the US military than many states. Approximately 100 American Samoans served in Korea, and four never returned home. The Veterans Memorial Stadium located in the heart of Pago Pago honors all those who have died in military conflicts. "