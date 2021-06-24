Clearway Community Energy Promotes Luke Gaalswyk to Regional General Manager
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearway Community Energy (Clearway), a comprehensive energy solutions provider, has announced the promotion of Luke Gaalswyk to the position of Regional General Manager for Clearway’s Midwest region.
Gaalswyk brings over a decade of engineering and management experience including his role as Plant Manager for Clearway’s largest, most complex district energy system in Minneapolis, and as Engineering Supervisor for Xcel Energy’s Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant. A veteran of the United States Air Force, Gaalswyk holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Mechanical Engineering from the United States Air Force Academy and the University of Dayton.
In his new role, Gaalswyk will be responsible for operations, sales, and engineering of Clearway Community Energy’s Minneapolis and Omaha steam and chilled water district energy systems. He will lead the Midwest team in supplying heating and cooling services to hospitals, universities, and downtown central business districts throughout Minneapolis and Omaha.
“Having joined Clearway in 2017, I am excited to build upon Clearway Community Energy’s track record of success and continue to support the economic development of Minneapolis and Omaha with the safe, efficient, and reliable energy we provide,” Gaalswyk said.
“Luke’s diverse background, industry knowledge and management experience make him a natural fit to lead the Midwest region,” said James Lodge, President of Clearway. “Omaha has some of our highest growth potential and we look forward to watching the region and team flourish under Luke’s guidance.”
About Clearway Community Energy
Clearway Community Energy empowers local communities by safely providing resilient, sustainable energy solutions. Through comprehensive expertise in district energy, combined heat and power, and microgrids, they finance, design, develop, build, own, operate and maintain energy systems across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. From hospitals to universities, stadiums to urban business districts, no challenge is too big or too complex. For more information, please visit clearwaycommunityenergy.com.
