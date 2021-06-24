Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 503 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,608 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY: Public comment period ends June 27 for mitigation funds action plan

The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) is accepting public comments until June 27 on a proposed amendment to the state’s action plan that adds $34.6 million in HUD Community Development Block Grant–Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) funding to the state’s existing action plan. The new funds are related to impacts from Hurricane Florence. The proposed action plan amendment details how the state proposes to use the funds to offer property buyout and incentives to homeowners in areas with a high risk of future storm impacts. A total of more than $202.6 million in federal CDBG-MIT funds has been allocated to North Carolina for mitigation activities as outlined in the state’s action plan.

The public comment period for CDBG-MIT Substantial Action Plan Amendment 2 began on May 28 and will end at 5 p.m. on June 27. The draft amendment is available for review online. The public is strongly encouraged to submit comments by email to: publiccomments@rebuild.nc.gov. Comments may also be submitted by U.S. Postal Service to: NCORR Public Comments, P.O. Box 110465, Durham, NC 27709.

 

###

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY: Public comment period ends June 27 for mitigation funds action plan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.