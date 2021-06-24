MEDIA ADVISORY: Public comment period ends June 27 for mitigation funds action plan

The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) is accepting public comments until June 27 on a proposed amendment to the state’s action plan that adds $34.6 million in HUD Community Development Block Grant–Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) funding to the state’s existing action plan. The new funds are related to impacts from Hurricane Florence. The proposed action plan amendment details how the state proposes to use the funds to offer property buyout and incentives to homeowners in areas with a high risk of future storm impacts. A total of more than $202.6 million in federal CDBG-MIT funds has been allocated to North Carolina for mitigation activities as outlined in the state’s action plan.

The public comment period for CDBG-MIT Substantial Action Plan Amendment 2 began on May 28 and will end at 5 p.m. on June 27. The draft amendment is available for review online. The public is strongly encouraged to submit comments by email to: publiccomments@rebuild.nc.gov. Comments may also be submitted by U.S. Postal Service to: NCORR Public Comments, P.O. Box 110465, Durham, NC 27709.

###