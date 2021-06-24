Enamine selects Chemspace to advance its catalog business

KYIV, UKRAINE, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enamine Ltd. a provider of drug discovery services empowered with the world’s largest collections of building blocks, fragments, and screening compounds announced today that it forms a strategic alliance with Chemspace, an online marketplace leader for small molecules, and will use the company as its exclusive aggregator platform to supply worldwide all its catalogue products starting from January 1, 2022. Chemspace will be the only online commercial resource in the world that will enable accessing and searching all Enamine’s catalogs. Enamine will continue direct supplies to the drug discovery community and at the same time will cease its historical collaborations with all other compound aggregator platforms.

Enamine holds colossal chemical resources: more than 240,000 building blocks and over 2.7 million screening compounds already accumulated in stock. Such chemicals account for more than half of the world’s commercially accessible stock of small molecules. The company has been able to leverage its knowledge and create catalogs of over 20 billion highly feasible make-on-demand compounds (MADE® Building Blocks and REAL® compounds). These catalogs are exclusively made for searches at Chemspace so that every researcher can explore options available for structure modifications in their research projects.

“We are happy to partner with Chemspace as their unique technology can manage the sizes of our huge catalog evolutions and also provide punch-out integration options with modern procurement systems. This alliance will allow us to concentrate more on our flourishing CRO business”, said Dr. Vladimir Ivanov, CSMO at Enamine. He continued: “At any time Enamine can continue to quickly give a supportive hand to provide to the customers its scientific expertise in compounds resupplies, synthesis of analogues, and compound libraries. The Chemspace team will ultimately assure the same efficient and transparent communication level with our clients. We are highly confident Chemspace will seamlessly support our collaboration with them.” Yurii Moroz, CEO of Chemspace commented: “This alliance is a significant milestone for Chemspace, driving our business forward to anker further our world leading position as a platform with the largest catalog of early discovery chemical products”. He added: “Our mutual commitment to the success of this alliance shall see quickly full satisfaction of end users.”



Contacts

Enamine Ltd.

Vladimir Ivanov v.ivanov@enamine.net

Chemspace LLC

Yurii Moroz yurii.moroz@chem-space.com

About Enamine https://enamine.net/

Enamine is a global leading designer and largest producer of building blocks (240,000+) and screening libraries (2.7M+ compounds). REAL® Database https://enamine.net/compound-collections/real-compounds/real-database is a collection of 1.95 billion enumerated compounds that can be synthesized within just 3 weeks with over 80% success rate. REAL® Space https://enamine.net/compound-collections/real-compounds/real-space-navigator is a database of synthons and reactions that have been prepared to enable searches in around 20 billion possible combinations using InfiniSEE by BioSolveIT. MADE® Building Blocks https://enamine.net/building-blocks/make-on-demand-building-blocks are a catalogued collection of 210 million highly feasible building blocks. Enamine provides expertise in advanced organic synthesis, library synthesis, and medicinal chemistry. In 2011 Enamine established a pre-clinical service unit including ADME, in-vivo PK studies and High Throughput Screening under the brand name “Bienta”, allowing the company to tackle since that time fully integrated or à-la-carte research programs.

About Chemspace https://chem-space.com/

Chemspace was launched in 2016 to create a specialized comprehensive catalog of screening compounds and building blocks. It is powered with the latest IT technologies in chemical structure data storage and searches. Today Chemspace is the largest online catalog of small molecules. Users can perform a convenient and fast search in 20 billion building blocks, fragments, and screening compounds provided by the most trustful suppliers of in-stock and unique make-on-demand molecules. Chemspace also provides sourcing and procurement services.