Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 484 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,587 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on the Announcement of a Select Committee to Investigate the 1/6 Insurrection

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after Speaker Pelosi announced that a House select committee will be created to investigate the January 6th Capitol insurrection: 

"The horrifying events of January 6 shook our nation and demand a full investigation on behalf of the American people.  While I had preferred the establishment of a bipartisan commission through statute, disturbingly Republicans blocked that from happening because the former president to whom they are beholden does not want the truth to emerge.  As a result, the House has no other choice but to create a select committee to conduct a full and thorough investigation and report its findings and recommendations.  I hope Republicans will participate fully and in good faith and that the select committee’s Members will work together to provide a definitive accounting of that day and what led up to it, and make recommendations on necessary actions to prevent a future attack.     "Our democracy was attacked on January 6.  It was an assault on the liberty of every single American, in which the dark forces of demagoguery and autocracy were unleashed in an effort to deny Americans' right to choose their own leaders through free and fair elections.  We the people of this country owe it to ourselves, to our forebears, and to our descendants to understand what brought about that attack and take steps so that nothing like the January 6 insurrection is ever repeated.  I still hope that there is a potential for Democrats and Republicans to come together and create a bipartisan commission, notwithstanding this new select committee." 

You just read:

Hoyer Statement on the Announcement of a Select Committee to Investigate the 1/6 Insurrection

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.