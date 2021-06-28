iBridge Announces US Federal Contractor Registration

We Listen. We Learn. We Execute.

IBRIDGE ADDS THE USFCR DISTINCTION TO EXPAND ITS REACH AND VALUE

BEAVERTON, OREGON, USA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iBridge is proud to announce that it has been awarded the USFCR distinction. This certification identifies iBridge as a verified vendor of the US Government’s System for Award Management (SAM) registration. In addition to USFCR, iBridge is a certified Minority Business Enterprise, ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 27001 certified, and has achieved SEI-CMMI Level 5.

Founded in 2004, iBridge LLC is a technology solution provider. As a Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solutions Provider, we work with a variety of industries delivering Azure cloud-based infrastructure, MS Office applications, mobility solutions, tailored SharePoint DMS, multi-media document digitalization, indexing, and harmonization. Our technical teams support information security, including penetration and vulnerability testing. Our software development team offers full-stack development to project rescue services.

“We are excited with this latest level of achievement,” said Desh Urs, CEO and President of iBridge, “it not only expands our state and federal opportunities, but it also supports our efforts to expand our strategic relationships.”

ABOUT iBRIDGE

iBridge is a Digital Transformation Company.

We help our clients collect, manage, and analyze their data to create meaningful operational control and improved profitability. iBridge can take care of virtually any technology needs, including your data-migration and analysis, technology integration and cloud structure optimization.

For more than a decade, iBridge has successfully distilled complex information into actionable results. Your business priorities become our business priorities and with this ‘skin in the game’ approach, we work in a partnership that you’ve seldom come across from a service provider that believes in getting the job done, and keeping your cost and operations in check.