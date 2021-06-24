How a Reno Team Developed a Solution to Pandemic Stress

The pandemic has taken a toll on our mental health. Now, a Reno-based health technology provider is helping people ease their minds & relax - anytime, anywhere.

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 29 years of successfully helping 1,000’s of hospitals, including Reno’s own local hospitals (Renown Regional Medical Center, VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System, Tahoe Forest Hospital), Healing HealthCare Systems launches a brand-new app to help manage stress, build resilience, and ease anxiety especially during the pandemic.

In times of uncertainty, when the world isn’t working in anyone's favor, Healing HealthCare Systems wants to remind us all that the world is in fact a beautiful place.

C.A.R.E. (Continuous Ambient Relaxation Environment) was born out of inspiration in 1992, by its two founders, CEO Susan E. Mazer, Ph.D., and Executive VP & C.A.R.E. Channel producer, Dallas Smith. They both had one mission – to be the cornerstone of a healing environment using music and nature over the full 24-hour patient day: to comfort, to bring the beauty of nature inside, and to hold the hands of those enduring a health crisis.

Jazz harpist, Susan, and woodwinds specialist, Dallas, are world-renown musicians who in the 1990s were traveling around the world performing to massive crowds of jazz aficionados. In between performances, they would work with kids (K-12) through the Drug-Free Schools Programs and would then work with nurses, teaching the science and practice of creating environments that are therapeutic and healing. During their workshops and beyond, they would perform for patients, their families, their communities, and hospital staff.

During one of their 4-hour residencies, they were asked a question that would change their lives forever and start their journey as entrepreneurs and patient advocates. They were asked, with some desperation, “Wonderful for you to be here, but what can I do for my patients at 3 in the morning?” That was the exact moment that C.A.R.E. was born.

Now over 29 years later, C.A.R.E. Programming is being utilized by over 1,000 healthcare facilities around the world. The C.A.R.E. Channel’s stunning natural landscapes paired with original instrumental music provides a therapeutic tool for healthcare facilities and now, right to any streaming device.

Relax with C.A.R.E. is a clinically driven and nature-rich relaxation streaming app that features three beautiful categories, Relax, Meditate, and Sleep.

- Relax is filled with hours of stunning nature videos paired with soothing instrumental music.

- Meditate features guided meditations that will help you find a moment of calm.

- Sleep is filled with a mixture of content from guided meditations, ambient/white noise, and midnight starfields paired with soft instrumental music.

Think of it as your mental health toolkit, filled with convenient resources to help you relax your body, calm your mind, and reignite hope during stress-filled days.

The creation of Relax with C.A.R.E. is part of Healing HealthCare Systems’ continued mission to make nature and relaxation content available to everyone who needs it.

“We are very excited to offer the Relax with C.A.R.E. app to bring the most widely used and recognized relaxation content in U.S. hospitals to people in their homes, and on the go everywhere,” said Shane Forster, Senior Engineer & Director of Technology at Healing HealthCare Systems. “We believe that, especially in these uncertain and trying times, that taking care of your own mental health is of the utmost importance and that the Relax with C.A.R.E. app can help support self-care, relaxation, and promote healthy sleep to aid in caring for your mind.”

Relax with C.A.R.E. subscribers will have unlimited access to an extensive and ever-growing library of relaxation content, including guided meditations, sleep videos, and nature content.

Relax with C.A.R.E. Features:

- Available on iOS, Android, MACs, PCs, and streaming services such as Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon FireTV.

- Includes 3 relaxing categories of content to choose from; Relax, Meditate, and Sleep.

- Over 70+ hours of videos to stream + New content is added monthly.

- Based on 25+ years of experience, Relax with C.A.R.E. is an extension of The C.A.R.E. Channel, the #1 nature and music programming used within clinical settings.

Healing HealthCare Systems uses the effectiveness of music and nature together to support recovery, health, and well-being. Relax with C.A.R.E. will help you relieve stress, calm anxiety, experience a good night’s sleep, and most importantly, relax.

For more information on Relax with C.A.R.E. visit RelaxWithCare.com.