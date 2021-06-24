Make Your Vacation a Family-Focused Affair at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa
Luxurious amenities, family packages, and tot-sized treats ensure a summer to remember at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa.HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turn your vacation into a playcation at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa. Houston's luxurious hotel is ready for summer with amenities children will love, themed celebrations, and special family packages. Nestled in the heart of Houston on 27-wooded acres, families will enjoy a grand stress-free getaway.
In addition to family-friendly activities, there are on-site restaurants, three temperature-controlled pools, the Houstonian Club - a state-of-the-art fitness facility, as well as the sumptuous and newly renovated Trellis Spa. With so many opulent amenities to look forward to, choosing what to enjoy might be the most challenging part of your stay. Photos available here.
Stay & Play Family Getaway Package
There is something for everyone on The Houstonian’s luxurious, 27-acre playground in the middle of the city with an in-room movie, gifts for the kids, and a calendar full of on-site activities for families. The summer fun includes popcorn, candy, and stuffed animal toy upon arrival and a nature hike down to the scenic Buffalo Bayou in the property’s backyard. The Houstonian's jogging trails lead to the city's iconic Memorial Park, picnic areas, bike trails, and golf course. With plenty of city attractions and shopping at your doorstep, you'll need more than a weekend to play.
• Specially-priced guestroom accommodations
• Popcorn, candy, and stuffed animal toy upon arrival
• Three temperature-controlled pools, with 32-foot slide, geysers & Little Lagoon by reservation
• Complimentary in-room movie per stay
• Complimentary Nature Hikes on Saturday & Sunday mornings*
• Complimentary self-parking
• Late check-out on Sunday (if applies to stay)
• No resort fees; convenient 48-hour cancellation policy
• Houstonian Health and Sanitization Program in place
*Nature Hikes are for registered hotel guests and conducted each Saturday and Sunday at 9am, March-May and September-November, weather permitting. Add Saturday Nature Hike breakfast with nature craft for only $16+ for adults and $9+ for children. Reserve by calling 713-685-6713.
Pastry Shop Tours
Little ones will love a tour of The Houstonian's Pastry Shop to see how they make their in-house sweets. Observe the Houstonian's pastry chefs at work making cakes, pies, cookies, candies, and get a peek at their private chocolate room. Decorate cookies and take home a tasty treat to enjoy. Available for registered hotel guests only on Friday, Saturdays, and Sundays by reservation only. Contact the concierge for more information or reservations.
Perfect Picnics
At The Houstonian, a beautiful day is a gift to be celebrated. Choose a couples or family picnic basket full of the "chef-picks" to-go, and take it under our lighted live oak tree on The Houstonian's beautiful Meadow, to Houston's iconic Memorial Park next door, or down to Buffalo Bayou Park. Both baskets include the hotel’s famous First Lady Barbara Bush chocolate chip cookies. They'll even provide the blanket for your outdoor fête. Available for registered hotel guests and Houstonian Club members only with 24-hour notice. View Perfect Picnic menus here and contact the concierge for more information or reservations.
Swim Lessons
While a registered guest at the hotel, you can book swim lessons for your little one with the Houstonian Club's award-winning Aquatics department, recognized as the #1 aquatics program in Texas and the #1 program among hotels. The Club's state-of-the-art pool complex features a large Resort Pool, 25-meter by 25-yard Sports Pool, a beautiful Garden Pool, and a shaded children's wading pool that are all temperature controlled year-round. Swim lessons can be booked during your stay by contacting Kaitlyn Sowell, Youth Swim Program Coordinator at ksowell@houstonian.com or at 713.263.6563.
Yoga on The Meadow
Kids 12-years and older accompanied by a parent can greet the day at the Houstonian Club’s Yoga on the Meadow on Saturdays, Mondays, Thursdays, and Friday mornings. This fun and friendly exploration of breathing, stretching, and movement is complimentary for registered hotel guests and easy for all levels. Water and towels are provided and no reservations are necessary.
Kids Gym, Bouldering and The Bungalow
Parents and children alike will be thrilled with the amenities especially designed with kids in mind at The Houstonian. Exclusively for registered hotel guests during their stay with some applicable fees and Houstonian Club members, Kids Gym (5 years to 12 years old) and an outdoor bouldering course are available by reservation. In addition, The Houstonian’s famous Bungalow childcare facility is available by reservation for children 6 weeks to 5 years old. To reserve the Bungalow call 713-685-6753 and for Kids Gym or outdoor bouldering call, 713-263-6563.
