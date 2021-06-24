Carma Coin Gives Away Three Supercars in First Month of Operation
Since its launch on May 29, 2021, Carma Coin has given away three supercars - a Nissan GTR, a Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4, and a Ferrari California.YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carma Coin, a new digital cryptocurrency, is focused on giving away supercars and supporting charitable nonprofits. Since its launch on May 29, 2021, Carma Coin has given away three supercars - a Nissan GTR, a Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4, and a Ferrari California.
“The idea is simple: a token that gives others the same happiness we experience in owning our dream machines, all while giving back to our community,” said the Carma Coin Development Team.
The winners are announced on Supercar Saturday events through Carma Coin’s Facebook Live. The most recent winner of the sweepstakes is Tyler Edwards of Lexington, North Carolina who won the Ferrari California on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
"With only 3,000 miles, this beautiful red over tan California is a perfect example of a Ferrari. With its top down, you'd be hard pressed to find a car that puts a bigger smile on your face than this," said Carma Coin Developer David Butcher.
The second giveaway was on Saturday June 12, 2021 where Yusuf Batman of Bellbrook, Ohio won a black Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4.
“Lamborghinis have always had a special place in my heart,” said Yusuf Batman. “I have always wanted a completely blacked out Lamborghini. It’s just very fitting for my last name.”
On Saturday June 5, 2021 Brain Bobay of Beavercreek, Ohio won a Nissan GTR in the first ever supercar giveaway hosted by Carma Coin.
“I’m super excited, blessed, and lucky. I’m just excited to win the car and to be a part of the Carma Coin family,” said Brian Bobay.
Although anyone can enter to win, Carma Coin holders receive a total of 100 entries when they include their wallet ID with the online registration form. Future giveaways will be announced on the Carma Coin Facebook page and website. For more information and to register for future giveaways, visit carmacoin.co.
Supercars and charitable donations are possible through Carma Coin’s “Be Magical Fund”. Each buy and sell transaction builds the fund through a unique 10 percent “tax” on all transactions. This tax sets Carma Coin apart from other cryptocurrencies. The tax is broken down into three parts:
5% between all holders as a holding reward
3% to the "Be Magical Fund"
2% to the liquidity pool, making it easy to buy and sell anytime
