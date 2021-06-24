Rebate Program for Electric Vehicles Extended

Incentives Also Offered for Workplace, Public Charging Stations

With auto makers expanding their lines of electric vehicles, and as more Delawareans transition to clean transportation alternatives, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is extending its Clean Transportation Incentive Program through June 30, 2022.

“Thousands of Delaware drivers have made the switch to electric vehicles, and the rebate program has continued to grow as more vehicles come on the market,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “Transportation is a leading contributor to harmful greenhouse gas emissions, and this program is just one of the ways we are demonstrating our commitment to reducing emissions and improving air quality for a healthier Delaware.”

Since Jan. 1, the program has processed 288 applications for rebates. In 2020, 401 applications totaling $885,000 were processed.

Vehicle electrification is a leading strategy in reducing greenhouse gas emissions from transportation.

Rebates for the purchase or lease of electric vehicles include:

$2,500 for battery electric vehicles, including vehicles with range extenders, with a total vehicle price of $60,000 or less;

$1,000 for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles with a total vehicle price of $60,000 or less.

Businesses and property owners of multi-unit dwellings can also take advantage of the rebate program by installing charging stations for customers and tenants to help in the transition of vehicle electrification. The program pays up to 90% of the cost of the charging station, with a max amount of $3,500 per port/$7,000 per station for public properties, fleets and multi-unit dwellings. Rebates are also available for natural gas and propane vehicles.

Delaware’s Clean Transportation Incentive Program is made possible through Delaware’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). More information about the rebates can be found at de.gov/cleantransportation.

