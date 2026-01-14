DuPont Nature Center to Showcase Environmental Art Throughout Season

The DuPont Nature Center, under the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife, prepares to build connections with the community through artwork /Delaware DNREC photo

First Event of Its Kind Will Rotate Themed Artwork Through September

The DuPont Nature Center (DNC) invites artists of all ages and abilities to submit original artwork for its inaugural Environmental Art Showcase beginning April 1 when the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Delaware Bay educational facility opens for its 2026 season.

The DNC, located within the Mispillion Harbor Reserve near Slaughter Beach and managed by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife, will exhibit selected artwork during the center’s 2026 season from April 1 through Sept. 30.

Artists can submit their work starting today for any of three artistic themes, which will rotate every two months at the nature center. “Shoreline Serenity” will be showcased April through May, “Delaware Bay Connections” in June and July and “Unique Shapes, Sizes and Colors” from August through September. Submissions for each theme will close one month prior to the theme’s showcase: March 1, May 1 and July 1 respectively.

Eligible artwork can be in almost any medium, from sculpture to painting to photography and more, but must adhere to the theme and size restrictions to have a chance at selection for the gallery. If selected, an artist’s work will be on display at the DNC during the corresponding theme’s exhibit period.

DNC manager and DNREC Educator Patrick Ruhl expects the art showcase to better connect visitors to the center and its Delaware Bayshore environment. “People from all over the state, region and even the world love coming here to learn more about nature, especially the habitat that supports the world-renowned shorebird migration each spring,” Ruhl said. “The artwork chosen for display will deepen the connection between the DuPont Nature Center and our visitors – and give us all a greater appreciation of our wonderful Delaware Bay habitat and the wildlife who thrive from its existence.”

For more information, including an application form, visit the de.gov/dnc webpage or email DNC Manager Patrick Ruhl.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities, and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife conserves and manages Delaware’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on more than 68,000 acres of public land. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Alyssa Imprescia, alyssa.imprescia@delaware.gov ; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov