Kovair Software and Logic Technology Significantly Improve Efficiency and Value with Integrated Development Toolset
Kovair Software and Logic Technology Partnership
Achieve interoperability between tools, processes and people by integrating tools of your choice.CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kovair Software, a Silicon Valley software product company specializing in the domain of Integrated software tools supporting global product development and management has disclosed their partnership with Logic Technology, one of Europe’s leading providers of embedded development solutions, tools and software components.
Kovair Omnibus Integration Platform is the only multi-vendor ALM/SDLC tools integration technology that is based on the Enterprise Service Bus (ESB)Architecture. Serving as the single data-repository of all essential ALM/SDLC services such as collaboration, traceability, process automation, security, reporting and analytics, Kovair Omnibus integrates multiple tools for multiple functions using tool-specific Kovair Adapters. It currently offers 110+ such integrations off the shelf.
“When using software tools from different vendors, chances are these tools are not communicating as effectively as you would expect to see. This means that more manual labour is required in order to keep these tools working together as they should.”, says André De Ceuninck, product manager at Logic Technology. “By using Kovair Software’s Omnibus integrated tool suite, developers can save a lot of time, money and stress, as the system always keeps itself in check. No more extra licenses or manual data transferring, everything is automated. The software comes with all the analytical tools and dashboards that one needs, so you can get a clear overview of your project at an eye’s glance.”
“Kovair is pleased to partner with Logic Technology in the Netherland to extend its product reach in several European countries and extend the benefits of its Value Stream Management Platform – VSMP to the customers specifically in the Embedded Software Development market sector” stated Amit Dasgupta, Sr. Director – Product Solutions and Partnerships at Kovair Software.
About Kovair Software:
Kovair Software is a Silicon Valley software products company specializing in the domain of Integrated Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) and DevOps solutions and supports global software development and management. Kovair’s focus on integrating third-party best-of-breed tools and other applications enables the creation of software in a synchronized tools environment through its Omnibus Integration Platform. With its introduction of DevSecOps capabilities, it has a full offering of software development tools in multiple domains.
Kovair’s flagship products Omnibus Integration Platform, Kovair ALM, Kovair PPM and QuickSync are highly preferred solutions by some of the major corporations globally.
About Logic Technology:
Logic Technology provides companies developing complex electronics with hardware, tools and software that speed up product development and increase the productivity of the developers as well as the quality of their output, allowing them to focus on what is really important: The creation of great products!
Kovair Software
Amit Dasgupta, Sr. Director – Product Solutions and Partnerships
amitd(at)Kovair(dot)com
Logic Technology
André de Ceuninck
+31 77 307 84 38
a.d.ceuninck(at)logic(dot)nl
