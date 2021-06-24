Roofing Contractor A & J Reliable Celebrates 42 Years in Business

Tri-State Area’s one of the best roofing contractors has reached a new milestone.

NANUET, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), more than 80 percent of businesses fail within the first five years in business. But thanks to hard work, dedication, and a commitment to customer service, representatives with A & J Reliable announced today that it has celebrated 42 years in business.

“We consider it an honor and privilege to serve our customers for the past 42 years,” said Andy Gallina, CEO, and spokesperson for A & J Reliable, Inc.

A & J Reliable, which has A-plus rating with the Better Business Bureau, is known as the most reliable roofing contractor in the Tri-State area covering New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

“With A & J Reliable, Inc., you can enjoy peace of mind knowing that your home is in good hands,” Gallina stressed before adding, “We have led the Tri-State Area in residential and commercial roof replacement, roof repair, gutter installation, and more for the past 42 years. But don’t just take our word for it! Just ask any of the more than 40,000 clients we have worked with.”

Gallina noted that its No. 1 goal is protecting its customers, their family, and the value of their home.

“It’s in everything we do from our free roofing inspection to our competitive pricing to the quality of our work,” Gallina said. “It’s even in the way we follow up after the project is complete to make sure that we have exceeded your expectations. We know how important this is to you, and we don’t take your trust in us lightly. Our team of experienced roofing specialists will ensure that your project is done when we promised and with the highest level of quality, craftsmanship, and service. The past 42 years have been a pure pleasure of ours to serve our customers. We believe that the best is yet to come.”

For more information, please visit https://ajreliable.com/about-us/ and https://ajreliable.com/blog/

About A & J Reliable, Inc.

People are A & J Reliable, Inc.’s strength. We have some of the best and experienced roofing specialists in New York and the Tri-State Area. From the design phase to the installation phase, all of our team members work together in a spirit of collaboration to tackle all the challenges of your construction project.

