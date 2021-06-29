Scaling Partners Creates New Offering For Venture Capital Firms Seeking To Offer More Than Money To Portfolio Companies
VC firms look to offer more than money to differentiate themselves in increasingly competitive spaceLONDON, UK, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Scaling Partners announced its new offering for Venture Capitalists (VCs). The service provides first-class professional services that help venture-backed companies navigate all aspects of their growth journey, including international expansion, partnerships, positioning and identifying the ideal team for new endeavors. The service is available to a VC fund’s portfolio companies. It augments the advisory role played by the fund offering added value to Founders and Startups. Scaling Partners has years of experience supporting international expansion, product launches, and growth strategies. The firm is positioned to support startups where they may have knowledge or expertise gaps as they scale.
“Scaling is a complex cocktail of strategy, partnerships, positioning, processes and people, said Laurent Gibb, CEO of Scaling Partners. “How do you find the mix that’s right for you? We have the experience to guide you from international expansion development to launching new products. We are positioned to act as an extension to your team to help you realize success. Our team of expansion strategy consultants all come from a strong operator background and will work with you to tailor the right approach for your business. Scaling Partners is the authority when it comes to a team of thinkers, problem solvers and entrepreneurs who are ready to get hands-on in scaling your business.”
Gibb is an industry leader who knows how to build businesses. He brings several decades of Tech and Hypergrowth experience to Scaling Partners, having worked with VCs and Investors large and small globally. He was a key part of the Leadership teams at Shopping.com, Criteo and myThings, and has raised funding to build companies from scratch as well as from top tier VCs. As a commercial leader Laurent scaled one of his businesses from pre-revenue to $45 million yearly revenue in less than 5 years.
Scaling Partners recommends a new report called the “More than Money” report, (https://forwardpartners.com/more-than-money/) detailing how VCs provide money yet sometimes oversell the "more than money" value-add services which is leading to a disconnect between startups and Investors.
Scaling Partners advises on growth strategy, exploring new markets, launching new products or services, professionalizing scaleups and identifying the best strategic partnerships.
For more information go to https://www.scaling.partners/
