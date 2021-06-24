Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Ivey Speaks at Brown Chapel AME Church

Gov. Kay Ivey on June 23, 2021participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for the restoration project of the Historic Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma.

In the 1960s, the Brown Chapel AME Church became widely-known during the Voting Rights Movement for the “Bloody Sunday” confrontation and the subsequent march from the church to the state capitol in Montgomery. In March 1998, Brown Chapel AME Church was awarded the distinctive status of a National Historic Landmark for its significant participation in the struggle for equality and justice for all people. (Governor’s Office, Lori Davis Jhons)

