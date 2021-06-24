The Better World Order
A book about how people can change the way the world is governedCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today’s socio-political climate is a volatile one, and all over the world, we hear news of governments oppressing and subjugating their peoples, subtle or overt. These same governments have a vise grip on their citizenry, whether the people know it or not. But times are changing, and with people becoming more aware of their situation and that the power they wield within is capable of changing things, the climate is now shifting back to the vox populi. There is a new reality coming, one that would lead to a better world order. This is what author Joseph Gorski wrote about in his book "Government 2.0."
Joseph Gorski has demonstrated a deep understanding in his writings about the socio-political dynamics of the world’s different countries. He has written several opinion pieces about the subject in the college newspaper of his alma mater, Rutgers-Newark College of Arts and Science. But his goal was not to cause dissension or to divide the people. Rather, he aspires to unite people of varying beliefs to see the similarities we all have instead. And it is this desire for unity and strength in numbers that has permeated into his works. Joseph rejects the idea of “divide and conquer” politics and sees that individual empowerment, which in turn strengthens the people as a whole, is the answer.
The book presents the current situation of the socio-political climate of the world and how this volatile time will see a change that will come from the outside. Individuals who have found their voice and ability to bring about change will be strengthened and empowered by a new system of decentralization. Through this, the status quo will shift back to how governments should have been in the first place: that the people will no longer need permission from the government, but that the government will need permission from the people.
