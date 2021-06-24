The New Era
Change is best achieved when one single individual starts to believe that he canCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Empowering and inspiring, "Government 2.0" is a book that presents the current situation and how the change will come from the outside. It talks about how individuals will become more empowered in this new system of decentralization. The government in Washington and capitals around the world will be forced to adapt to this new reality. The degree of autonomy and self-determination in people and communities enables them to represent their interests in a responsible and self-determined way, acting on their authority. The people will no longer need permission from the government, but the government will need permission from the people to conduct business because the power is in the people’s hands.
The author of this empowering book is Joseph Gorski. He graduated from college at Rutgers - Newark College of Arts & Science. He wrote opinion pieces for the college’s newspaper on occasion. His goal was never to try and divide people, but to bring people together and see past our differences. This theme was filtered into all his writings. He rejects “divide and conquer politics” and believes that individual empowerment is the answer because we are all in one race: the human race.
The book is well written in conversational English that keeps financial and economic jargon to a minimum. The author’s concepts and ideas are easy to follow. He uses extensive examples of events and situations throughout America’s history to support his arguments and proposed solution – a stimulating read.
