Empowering Humanity

A new era has come, and the government will be in a total reform for progress like no otherCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The people will no longer need permission from the government, but the government will need permission from the people on how to conduct business. This is what Joseph Gorski’s book, "Government 2.0," is all about. It is a book that presents the current situation and how change will come from the outside. Individuals will become more empowered in this new system of decentralization. The government in Washington and capitals around the world will be forced to adapt to this new reality because the power is in our hands.
Joseph Gorski graduated from Rutgers - Newark College of Arts & Science. He wrote opinion pieces for the school newspaper on occasion during his college years. His ultimate goal was never to try and divide people, but instead to bring people together and see past our differences. This theme is shown into all his writings. He does not agree with the concept of “divide-and-conquer-politics,” but instead believes that “individual empowerment” is the answer. He believes that we are all part of one race: the human race.
The book is such a stimulating read. It is well written in conversational English that keeps financial and economic jargon to a minimum and the author’s concepts and ideas are easy to follow. He uses extensive examples of events and situations throughout America’s history to support his arguments and proposed solutions. Empowering and inspiring.
