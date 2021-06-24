SoftwareONE Spain partners with Continuity Software to secure enterprise storage systems
NEW YORK, USA, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SoftwareONE Spain partners with Continuity Software to secure enterprise storage systems
— Gil Hecht
Continuity Software™, a leading provider of cyber resilience solutions today announced its partnership with SoftwareONE Spain™. Together, the two companies are dedicated to securing storage systems to withstand ransomware and other attacks.
The partnership is based on Continuity Software’s Data Security Advisor, a storage vulnerability management solution that will enable SoftwareONE Spain customers to automatically detect, prioritize and remediate security risks to their storage systems, while protecting valuable data assets.
Storage is becoming a target for cyberattacks and ransomware. Attackers realize that data in storage systems is key to organizations’ operations.
In a Forbes article at the beginning of the year, storage analyst Tom Coughlin wrote, “After the security breaches and malware attacks in 2020, 2021 will see a major emphasis in developing more comprehensive storage system security.”
“Storage is one of the least understood areas among security teams. But one of the most critical.” said Gil Hecht, CEO of Continuity Software.
Data Security Advisor is the only solution able to automatically detect vulnerabilities in storage, backup and storage management systems across the enterprise.
“We are thrilled to partner with SoftwareONE Spain to bring the industry’s only storage vulnerability management solution to the Spanish market.” Hecht said.
“Data Security Advisor is an exciting innovation that will truly help our customers secure the places where their mass of critical data sits – their storage systems. For the first time, our customers can automatically detect all storage security vulnerabilities and prioritize those risks in order of urgency and business impact.” said Sonia Caso, Country General Manager at SoftwareONE Span.
About Continuity Software
With the rise in cybersecurity threats, Continuity Software is the only solution provider that helps enterprises protect their data by securing their storage systems - both on-premises and in the cloud. Continuity’s Data Security Advisor complements existing data-protection solutions, by adding a layer of security that prevents attackers from penetrating storage and backup systems to reach almost all of an enterprise’s critical data.
Among Continuity’s customers are the world’s largest financial services firms and Fortune 500 enterprises, including 6 of the top 10 US banks. For more information, please visit www.continuitysoftware.com.
About SoftwareOne Spain
SoftwareONE is a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, headquartered in Switzerland. With an IP and technology-driven services portfolio, it enables companies to holistically develop and implement their commercial, technology and digital transformation strategies. This is achieved by modernizing applications and migrate critical workloads on public clouds, while simultaneously managing and optimizing the related software and cloud assets and licensing. SoftwareONE’s offerings are connected by PyraCloud, its proprietary digital platform, which provides customers with data-driven, actionable intelligence. With around 7,700 employees and sales and service delivery capabilities in 90 countries, SoftwareONE provides around 65,000 business customers with software and cloud solutions from over 7,500 publishers. SoftwareONE’s shares (SWON) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit https://www.softwareone.com/es
