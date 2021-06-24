Global Natural Gas Distribution Market Trends, Strategies, & Opportunities In The Natural Gas Distribution Market 2021

Natural Gas Distribution Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Natural Gas Distribution Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Natural Gas Distribution Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global natural gas distribution market is expected to grow from $466.18 billion in 2020 to $553.09 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $758.91 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. Increasing population is the main driver of the market.

The natural gas distribution market consists of sales of natural gas by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate gas distribution systems (e.g., mains, meters) including gas marketers that buy gas from the well and sell it to a distribution system, gas brokers or agents that arrange the sale of gas over gas distribution systems operated by others and establishments that transmit and distribute gas to final consumers.

Trends In The Global Natural Gas Distribution Market

Companies in the natural gas distribution industry are investing in robotic wireless in-pipe leak detection systems for faster repair of leakages. Traditional detection systems are often slow. The new robotic technology can detect leaks at a faster pace and with high accuracy. The robotic devices uses laser beams to detect potential leak points by analyzing the gas concentration in close proximity. This technology provides reliable results and reduced amount of data to be processed in detection to plug gas leakage.

Global Natural Gas Distribution Market Segments:

The global natural gas distribution market is further segmented based on type, type of operator and geography.

By Type: Industrial And Commercial Natural Gas Distribution, Household Natural Gas Distribution

By Type of Operator: Public Operator, Private Operator

By Geography: The global natural gas distribution market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global natural gas distribution market, accounting for 28% of the market in 2020.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Natural Gas Distribution Market Organizations Covered: Centria; Osaka Gas; Tokyo Gas; GAIL India; Gas Natural Fenosa.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

