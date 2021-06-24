Working Through Pain
A guide on how to find strength from struggleCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each and every one of us, in our journey through life, will experience pain and suffering on various levels and in different ways. And while some will experience less pain than most, oftentimes those who go through pain and suffering on extreme levels can find themselves crippled in body, mind, and spirit, and be pushed to the brink of giving up and losing hope. But it is at these very moments when, with the right push and the right miracle, that people can find newfound strength to work through the pain and find a renewed sense of life and purpose. This is what author Jeffrey Goodson wrote about in his book "The Pain that Pushed Me."
Jeffrey Goodson, also known as J.K. Goodson, is the author of Win the Men, which is a book that details concepts on how to properly reach and educate men to live a good, godly life. He is the Pastor of Chosen generation COGIC, right in the heart of Southwest Philadelphia, and sits on the Executive Board of the Men’s Department of the Church of God in Christ. He regularly conducts workshops that are aligned with educating men and developing different ideas for the Church’s Men’s Departments. He is also the host of “Man Up”, one of the most dynamic Men’s conferences on the East Coast, which is open to men from all over the country.
The book presents the different processes Jeffrey espouses that will help people find strength from struggle, gain from pain, and miracles from misery, all centered on faith in God. It is God who will use the pain people encounter in life to produce different possibilities for them and with prayer and self-understanding, people can discover that it is the pain and struggle they are experiencing that will be the springboard to redemption and a new life. Through faith, pain is seen in a different light and is embraced so that God of Heaven can help people with the spiritual breakthrough they need.
