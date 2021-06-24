Global Home Health Care And Residential Nursing Care Services Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Home Health Care And Residential Nursing Care Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Home Health Care And Residential Nursing Care Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global home health care and residential nursing care services market is expected to grow from $957.56 billion in 2020 to $1007.32 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1273.62 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. Access to health care services is expected to improve in developing countries, driving the nursing care market in those geographies.

The home health care and residential nursing care services market consists of sales of home health care and residential nursing care services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide home health care and residential nursing care, including personal services, counseling services, vocational therapies, rest home services, social services, and nutritional services.

Trends In The Global Home Health Care And Residential Nursing Care Services Market

The nursing care industry is adopting big data technologies to monitor patients’ health and offer appropriate care. Big data is large amounts of data that can be analyzed to gain insights and drive decision-making. Big data allows the nursing care providers to access to a significant amount of data that can be used to aid health care professionals to identify future health risks and suggest suitable remedies. Home care providers can also use this data to identify the irregularities in the treatment of patients and improve the effectiveness of the treatment. For example, MJHS, a leading home care, palliative and hospice provider in the US has adopted eCaring, a big data technology solution, to monitor a patient’s health every hour and track individual patient behaviors and health outcomes.

Global Home Health Care And Residential Nursing Care Services Market Segments:

The global home health care and residential nursing care services market is further segmented based on type, end user gender, type of expenditure and geography.

By Type: Home Health Care Providers, Retirement Communities, Nursing Care Facilities, Orphanages & Group Homes

By End User Gender: Male, Female

By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

Sub segments Covered: Home Health Care Agencies, Visiting Nurses, In-Home Hospice Care Services, Assisted Living Facilities Without On-Site Nursing Care, Assisted Living Facilities For The Elderly Without Nursing Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities, Rest Homes Without Nursing Care

By Geography: The global home health care and residential nursing care services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe is the largest region in the global home health care and residential nursing care services market, accounting for 43% of the market in 2020.

Home Health Care And Residential Nursing Care Services Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides home health care and residential nursing care services market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global home health care and residential nursing care services market, home health care and residential nursing care services market share, home health care and residential nursing care services market players, home health care and residential nursing care services market segments and geographies, home health care and residential nursing care services market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The home health care and residential nursing care services market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Home Health Care And Residential Nursing Care Services Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Home Health Care And Residential Nursing Care Services Market Organizations Covered: Genesis Healthcare, Kaiser Permanente, Brookdale Senior Living, Kindred Healthcare, The Ensign Group, Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

