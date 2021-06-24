Microbiology Diagnostic Devices & Equipment Market Growth Is Due To Increasing Public & Private Investments

Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing funding of public and private investments in the medical devices industry is driving the growth of the microbiology diagnostic devices market. Increasing investments indicates the rising confidence of various private and public players on microbiology diagnostic devices, thereby also indicating a progressive increase and stimulating growth in the market. For instance, India introduced ~$4.90 billion of medical devices in 2019 & transported ~$1.60 billion of medical devices with a market size at retail & institutional sales level of above ~$13.52 billion. It has the potential for above ~$9.02 billion investment in medical devices over the next 5 years. The increasing investments on digital health technologies, artificial intelligence and non-invasive monitoring capability, delivery of gene therapy and regenerative medicines technologies, customized 3D printing of medical devices are expected to drive the microbiology diagnostic devices market.

Major players covered in the global microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment industry are Becton Dickinson and Company, Biomerieux, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corporation, Neogen Corporation, Merck KGaA, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Don Whitley Scientific Limited, Quidel Corporation, Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc, Sartorius Group, 3M Company, TSI Inc, Vivione Biosciences, LLC, Hologic Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Sartorius Group.

The global microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $3.65 billion in 2020 to $4.36 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%. The high growth is mainly due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that increased demand for the market. The microbiology diagnostic equipment market size is expected to reach $5.79 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.3%.

The microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment market consists of sales of microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment and related services. Microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment are used to diagnose infectious diseases by examining pathogens. These instruments include incubators, autoclave sterilizers, anaerobic culture systems, blood culture systems, gram strainers, microscopes, mass spectrometers, molecular diagnostic instruments, reagents pathogen specific kits and general reagents.

TBRC’s microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market report is segmented by type into laboratory instruments, microbiology analysers, by end user into hospitals, diagnostic centres, customer lab service providers, academic institutes, research institutes, by laboratory instruments into incubators, gram stainers, bacterial colony counters, petri dish fillers, automated culture systems, by micro-biology analyzers into microbiology diagnostics instruments, microscopes and by reagents into pathogen-specific kits and general reagents.

