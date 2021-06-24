Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Market Trends Include Automated Programmatic Media

Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The expansion of programmatic media buying is a growing trend in the field of digital out of home (DOOH) advertising. Programmatic advertising refers to the use of automated technology for buying advertising space in contrast to traditional methods of digital advertising. This approach uses data insights and algorithms to display the right advertisements to the right person at the right place and price. About 82% of viewers were able to recall a DOOH advertisement that they saw over a month ago. The brands have now expanded their in-house programmatic media buying capabilities. For instance, Vodafone, a global telecom brand, entered in digital media buying in 2018 and estimated a budget of almost $500 million for global media planning and buying. Mobile location data and visual sensors are expected to trigger programmatic DOOH. Historical and real-time audience demographics and movements around DOOH displays are obtained from mobile data service providers. Platforms like Quividi and Admobilize use camera sensors to detect audience demographics and their engagement. Both of these data are combined to target the appropriate audience for the right advertising.

The billboard and outdoor advertising market consists of the sales of billboard and outdoor advertising services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that create and design public display advertising campaign materials, such as printed, painted, or electronic displays and/or place such displays on indoor or outdoor billboards and panels, or on or within transit vehicles or facilities, shopping malls, retail (in-store) displays, and other display structures or sites. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Read More On The Global Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/billboard-and-outdoor-advertising-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

The global billboard & outdoor advertising market size is expected to grow from $60.23 billion in 2020 to $66.63 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $90.06 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

TBRC’s billboard and outdoor advertising market report is segmented By Type into Painted Billboards, Digital Billboards, Multi-purpose Billboards, Mobile Billboards, Others, By Application into Highways, Railway Stations, Buildings, Automobiles, Others and By End-User into Retail, Banks & Financial Institutions, Commercial Buildings, Media & Entertainment, Government, Transportation

The major players covered in the outdoor and billboard advertising market are JCDecaux, Capitol Outdoor LLC, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc, Lamar Advertising Co., OUTFRONT Media Inc., Focus Media, Ströer, Primedia Outdoor, Global, oOh! Media, APG, SGA.

Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides billboard and outdoor advertising market overview, forecast billboard and outdoor advertising market size and growth for the whole market, billboard and outdoor advertising market segments, and geographies, billboard and outdoor advertising market trends, billboard and outdoor advertising market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3498&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Out-Of-Home Advertising Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/out-of-home-advertising-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change )

Sign Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sign-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery)

Advertising, Public Relations, And Related Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/advertising-public-relations-and-related-services-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery)

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

