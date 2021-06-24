ATTOLLO Answers Call to Action and Signs Up for 1.5 Degree Target in Bid to Limit Climate Change

ATTOLLO SBTi Goals

Marine operator Attollo has joined over 400 visionary corporate leaders worldwide by signing up to Science Based Target’s ‘Business ambition for 1.5 degrees’.

As we continue on our journey to cleaner energy, we are always open to opportunities to further advance our position towards net zero.” — Ale Ramirez - QHSE Lead

ABERDEEN, ABERDEENSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marine operator Attollo has joined over 400 visionary corporate leaders worldwide by signing up to Science Based Target’s ‘Business ambition for 1.5 degrees’. The Science Based Target Initiative drives ambitious climate action in the private sector by enabling companies to set science-based emissions reduction targets and commit to holding the temperature rise to no more than 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels.

Attollo is joining global companies such as Adobe and General Motors in signing up and tackling climate change. SBTi, a partnership between the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute, CDP and WWF, encourages companies to set short-term and medium-term emissions reduction targets that are consistent with Paris Agreement aligned pathways. It is their belief that the private sector must play a fundamental role in reducing greenhouse gas emission and that embedding science-based targets in sustainability management is crucial.

The SBTi welcomes companies from all sectors, especially those in the highest emitting sectors, and has developed differing pathways accordingly. Attollo has chosen targets which are aligned with the most ambitious SBTI reduction pathway. Specifically, Attollo has committed to reducing absolute scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions 50% by 2030 from a 2018 base year, by reducing fossil fuel consumption and instead adding biofuels and renewable electricity into its energy mix where possible while we commercialise future zero-emissions fuels. The emissions reduction will amount to a 35% reduction in vessels and 29% in rigs.

Setting a science-based target is a five-step process, involving companies submitting a letter of intent to set a target, then secondly working on an emissions reduction target in line with the SBTi’s criteria. Thirdly companies are invited to submit their target for official validation, after which they can announce their target and inform stakeholders. The final stage is to report company-wide emissions and track target progress annually.

QHSE lead at Attollo, Ale Ramirez, says: “As we continue on our journey to cleaner energy, we are always open to opportunities to further advance our position towards net zero. Joining the Business Ambition for 1.5 degrees cements our intentions and provides us with Science Base Targets to ensure that Attollo stays on track. One of our goals at Attollo is to reduce our emissions year on year and the SBTi provides the framework to help us do just that.”

About: Attollo focuses on smarter operations with better results and continues to positively impact the global offshore marine industry with unrivalled expertise in supporting offshore energy projects. Attollo’s progressive approach and ambitious vision enable it to propel the offshore industry forward for a brighter, more sustainable energy future.

Ambitious corporate climate action – Science Based Targets

Science-based targets provide companies with a clearly defined path to reduce emissions in line with the Paris Agreement goals. More than a thousand businesses around the world are already working with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Science-based targets provide a clearly defined pathway for companies to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, helping prevent the worst impacts of climate change and future-proof business growth. Targets are considered ‘science-based’ if they are in line with what the latest climate science deems necessary to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement – limiting global warming to well-below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C.

