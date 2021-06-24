Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Inside Cara Delevingne’s fun-filled LA house

Written by Leah Dolan, CNN

The floor plan of Cara Delevingne’s home probably looks more like a tabletop board game than a structurally sound blueprint. From a fiery-red poker room to a therapeutic ball pit and walk-in closet for costume party emergencies, every inch of Delevingne’s home appears to be designed with one thing in mind: fun.

“It’s the design equivalent of a jaw drop,” the British supermodel-turned-actress is quoted as saying in the forthcoming issue of Architectural Digest. “There’s no mistaking whose house you’re in.”

The poker room comes with vintage games table. Credit: Laure Joliet/AD

Opening the doors of her Los Angeles mansion for the magazine’s latest cover story, the creative chameleon — who seamlessly switches from high-fashion shoots for Burberry and British Vogue to big budget movie roles in the DC Universe — said she wanted a home that felt like a continuation of her effervescent day job, rather than a respite from it.

