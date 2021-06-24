Writers of the Future Volume 36 Named 2020 Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards Silver Winner
Writers of the Future Volume 36 just received its third award being named 2021 Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards Silver Winner for Science Fiction.
We are happy to, with renewed fervor, declare these books the best of the best that we saw.”HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galaxy Press is pleased to announce that the 23rd annual Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards recognized “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 36” as the Silver Winner in the Science Fiction category.
As part of its mission to discover, review, and share the best books from university and independent publishers, Foreword Magazine, Inc. hosts an annual awards program. Winners represent the best books published in 2020. Foreword’s editorial team determined the list of finalists from more than 2,100 individual titles spread across 55 categories. Winners were decided by an expert team of booksellers and librarians—representing Foreword’s readership—from across the country.
“We are happy to, with renewed fervor, declare these books the best of the best that we saw,” noted Managing Editor Michelle Anne Schingler.
John Goodwin, President of Galaxy Press, stated, "This makes the third recognition for Volume 36, an accomplishment we are very proud of: The NYC Big Book Award, Next Generation Indie Award, and now this Foreword Indies Award. It is also recognition for the amazingly talented writers and artists and the judges who selected them.”
Since 1998, Foreword Reviews has provided trade book reviews of the best titles from independent presses. In print, and online, its FOLIO award-winning design and editorial content makes the magazine a favorite among librarians, booksellers, and readers—an excellent resource when it comes to purchasing books. Foreword is based in Traverse City, Michigan.
The Writers of the Future writing contest LINK: www.writersofthefuture.com was initiated by L. Ron Hubbard in 1983 to provide "a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged." Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for the aspiring artist.
