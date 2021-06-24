Writers of the Future Volume 36 Named 2020 Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards Silver Winner

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 36 is a Foreword INDIES Book of the Year award winner for Science Fiction

Writers of the Future Volume 36 just received its third award being named 2021 Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards Silver Winner for Science Fiction.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galaxy Press is pleased to announce that the 23rd annual Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards recognized “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 36” as the Silver Winner in the Science Fiction category.

As part of its mission to discover, review, and share the best books from university and independent publishers, Foreword Magazine, Inc. hosts an annual awards program. Winners represent the best books published in 2020. Foreword’s editorial team determined the list of finalists from more than 2,100 individual titles spread across 55 categories. Winners were decided by an expert team of booksellers and librarians—representing Foreword’s readership—from across the country.

“We are happy to, with renewed fervor, declare these books the best of the best that we saw,” noted Managing Editor Michelle Anne Schingler.

John Goodwin, President of Galaxy Press, stated, "This makes the third recognition for Volume 36, an accomplishment we are very proud of: The NYC Big Book Award, Next Generation Indie Award, and now this Foreword Indies Award. It is also recognition for the amazingly talented writers and artists and the judges who selected them.”

Since 1998, Foreword Reviews has provided trade book reviews of the best titles from independent presses. In print, and online, its FOLIO award-winning design and editorial content makes the magazine a favorite among librarians, booksellers, and readers—an excellent resource when it comes to purchasing books. Foreword is based in Traverse City, Michigan.

The Writers of the Future writing contest LINK: www.writersofthefuture.com was initiated by L. Ron Hubbard in 1983 to provide "a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged." Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for the aspiring artist.

About

Established in 2002 to meet the growing demand for the fiction works of bestselling author, L. Ron Hubbard, Galaxy Press is located in the Author Services, Inc. building on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. It is the United States publisher and distributor for Mr. Hubbard’s complete fiction library, including perennial and New York Times bestsellers such as Battlefield Earth, Mission Earth, Fear, Final Blackout and To the Stars. In 2008, Galaxy Press embarked upon a six-year program to re-publish over 150 short stories and novelettes written by Mr. Hubbard in the 1930s and 1940s, in the form of an 80-volume book and full cast audio drama series. These stories span every genre from western and mystery to fantasy and science fiction. The annual L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future anthology, featuring new authors selected by a panel of blue ribbon judges, is likewise published by Galaxy Press. Realizing the tremendous wealth of fiction writings and content created by L. Ron Hubbard, the Galaxy Press staff continuously strive to create new product lines, maximize the value of the works and making them available in every format to new audiences.

