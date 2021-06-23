THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, JUNE 24, 2021

Complete Consideration of H.R. 239 – Equal Access to Contraception for Veterans Act (Rep. Brownley – Veterans’ Affairs)

The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.

Complete Consideration of H.R. 1443 – LGBTQ Business Equal Credit Enforcement and Investment Act (Rep. Torres (NY) – Financial Services)

The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Financial Services.

Complete Consideration of S.J.Res. 15 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Office of the Comptroller of Currency relating to “National Banks and Federal Savings Associations as Lenders” (Sen. Van Hollen – Financial Services)

The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Financial Services.

Complete Consideration of S.J.Res. 13 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission relating to "Update of Commission's Conciliation Procedures" (Sen. Murray – Education and Labor)

The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Education and Labor.