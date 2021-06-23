Post Session Report :: Wednesday, June 23, 2021

HB 196, PN 162 (Day) – Provides employment protections to Pennsylvania residents who are members of a National Guard or Reserve unit in another state. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 550, PN 686 (Robinson) – Amends the 2nd Class County Code so that it is aligned with service people and veteran grave decoration provisions for counties of the First Class and Third through Eighth Class. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 735, PN 899 (J. Ward) – A Joint Resolution proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania that would require qualified electors to provide identification at each election in order to cast a ballot.

Amendment A01977 (J. Ward) – Updates the existing age of qualified electors under the Pa. Constitution from 21 to 18 years old and defines “valid identification” to include any valid government-issued identification, unless otherwise provided by law. It also requires that an elector not voting in person provide “proof of” a valid ID along with the ballot instead of “a copy of” the valid ID along with the ballot. The amendment was approved by a vote of 32-18.

Amendment A01909 (Muth) – Provides for the right to safe, clean, affordable and accessible water, including but not limited to the right to have a corporation restore/replace water supply affected by pollution or diminution with an alternative source of water adequate in quantity and quality (reliable, permanent, accessible as previous supply). Senator K. Ward motioned to table the amendment. The motion was upheld by a vote of 29-21.

Amendment A01931 (Boscola) – Removes “primary” from the elections at which the voter ID amendment would be submitted to the voters, i.e., requiring the ballot referendum to be voted upon at the first general or municipal election following second passage of SB 735. The amendment failed by a vote of 21-29.

Amendment A01954 (Fontana) – Providing for all mail-in voting. The amendment failed by a vote of 18-32.

Amendment A01965 (Cappelletti) – Prohibiting denial of or infringement on the right to personal reproductive autonomy, including but not limited to abortion, access to contraception and reproductive healthcare, unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means. Senator K. Ward motioned to table the amendment. The motion was upheld by a vote of 29-21.

The bill was approved by a vote of 30-20.

HB 827, PN 809 (Gillespie) – This bill would amend Title 74 (Taxation and Fiscal Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes to establish microenterprise loan programs and allow for the abating of real property assessment. Said differently, this legislation would allow administrative entities to acquire and lease property in addition to providing financing and tax exemptions to small businesses.

Senator Pittman offered amendment A02016 which changes the definition of “microenterprise” to a start-up entrepreneur that, together with its affiliates, has 25 or fewer employees and average annual gross receipts of $3M or less averaged over the previous 3 years. It also specifies that the microenterprise loan programs created under the legislation must assist, to the extent possible, diverse groups in the establishment of microenterprises and target microenterprises owned by diverse groups. Diverse groups are defined to include third-party certified disadvantaged, minority-owned, women-owned, service-disabled veteran-owned, and veteran-owned small businesses. The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote. The bill was approved by a vote of 50-0.

SR 144, PN 926 (Aument/Hughes) – The resolution establishes the 2030 Commission on Education and Economic Competitiveness and creates the Subcommittee on Education Planning to advise the Commission on long-term education goals of PA, as well as, provides the structure, authority and reporting processes of the Commission and the Subcommittee. The resolution includes a public comment period for proposed long-term vision reports prior to any final report is submitted to the General Assembly. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.