Worldwide Korean War Photo and Video Contest to Honor Veterans and Promote Peace

$2000 Grand Prize to be Awarded for Winner of Korean War Photo and Video Contest Launching on June 25 and Ending on July 27

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Worldwide Photo Essay and Video Contest is launching on www.Remember727.com to commemorate the anniversary of the Korean War (June 25, 1950 - July 27, 1953), honor the sacrifices of the veterans and promote peace on the Peninsula. The Contest will begin on June 25, 2021, and end on July 27, 2021, when the winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony marking the Korean War Armistice Day.

Hosted by Remember727 and the Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation, the Contest also aims to raise awareness and funds for the Wall of Remembrance that will be added to the Korean War Memorial in Washington, DC. It took almost a decade to pass legislation and raise enough money allowing the construction of the Wall, which will etch the names of the 36,574 Americans killed in the Korean War, and 7,200+ Koreans who also died while serving in the Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA). The Groundbreaking ceremony was held on May 21, 2021, with veterans, families of the fallen, and South Korean President Moon Jae-In in attendance. Yet, not too many know about this Wall.

“Through this Contest, we hope that many people will learn about the Wall of Remembrance that will perpetually honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice during the Korean War. The Korean War and its veterans shall no longer be forgotten,” said Col. James Fisher, executive director of the Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation.

“We are forever indebted to the Korean War veterans all around the world who fought for Korea’s freedom,” said William Moon, treasurer of the Naeil Foundation, which is not only sponsoring the Contest but also has donated $50,000 to the Wall of Remembrance. “Our goal is to remember their sacrifices and remind everyone that Freedom is not Free.”

The Korean War is commonly referred to as the “Forgotten War.” Few know that the Korean War involved 30 nations,* claimed the lives of more than 40,000 soldiers from the United Nations Allied countries.

The 3-mile wide buffer zone between South and North Korea, known as the Korean Demilitarized Zone or the DMZ, is the most heavily armed border in the world. Today, the two Koreas remain divided and are technically still at war. More than 2.5 million Koreans. It separated more than 10 million Korean families who have yet to meet their families in the North.

“We invite you to join a worldwide effort to honor the veterans, many of whom are passing away, and hope for peace on the Korean Peninsula through your photos and videos,” said Hannah Kim, founder of Remember727, who has visited a total of 180 Korean War Memorials in all 30 countries that participated in the Korean War, including all 50 states and US Territories, and met with more than 1,200 veterans around the world. “All they want is for us to remember,” she added.

*United Nations Allied (27)—Republic of Korea, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Ethiopia, France, Greece, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, South Africa, Suriname, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom (including Scotland, Ireland, Wales), United States; Naval Support: Japan; Medical: Denmark, Italy, Norway, India, Sweden; Communist Forces (3)—Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, People’s Republic of China, Soviet Union.

**The Commonwealth of Australia participated in the Korean War from June 1950 until 1957. It is the second nation after the United States to commit personnel from all three branches of service to the Korean War. Prime Minister Robert Menzie sent two infantry battalions, one aircraft carrier, two destroyers, one frigate, one combat aviation battalion, and one transport aircraft formation to fight in the war. In total, Australia deployed 17,164 soldiers and suffered 1,584 casualties. According to the statistics provided by the South Korean government, there were 339 killed in action, 1,216 wounded in action, 3 missing in action, and 26 prisoners of war. The Korean War Memorial in Melbourne was recently dedicated in Maribyrnong's Quarry Park. The Shrine of Remembrance also honors the Australian veterans who served in the Korean War.

***New Zealand participated in the Korean War from July 1950 to July 1957. It was one of the first countries to answer the U.N. Security Council’s call for combat assistance, getting involved only four days after the war had begun. Prime Minister Sidney Holland sent one artillery battalion and one frigate. In total, New Zealand deployed 3,794 soldiers and suffered 103 casualties. According to the statistics provided by the South Korean government, there were 23 killed in action, 79 wounded in action, and 1 missing in action. There were no prisoners of war. The Korean War Memorial in Auckland overlooks the Wellington Harbour. It features a memorial rock displaying the words “영원히 기억하리,” meaning “remember forever” in Korean.