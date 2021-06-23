Governor Carney Issues Statement on Senate Confirmations

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Wednesday issued the following statement on the Delaware Senate’s confirmation of Deputy Attorney General Danielle Joffee Brennan as Superior Court Judge in New Castle County; Monroe Hudson as Commissioner of the Delaware Department of Correction (DOC); Eugene Young, Jr. as Director of the Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA); and Jacqueline Mette as Alcohol Beverage Control Commissioner:

“Thank you to the Delaware Senate for confirming several dedicated and committed individuals to serve in positions across our state government,” said Governor Carney. “Each appointee has a unique set of skills and experience that they will bring to their new positions, and I am confident they will serve Delaware well.”

The Senate confirmed the following nominations on Wednesday:

Deputy Attorney General Danielle Joffee Brennan was confirmed as Superior Court Judge in New Castle County. Since 2004, Brennan has served in the Delaware Department of Justice as a Deputy Attorney General. She held leadership roles in the Misdemeanor Trial Unit, Traffic Safety Resource Prosecutor Unit, and New Castle County Felony Trial Unit. Brennan has served as the Statewide Asset Forfeiture Deputy since 2018.

Deputy Corrections Commissioner Monroe B. Hudson Jr. was confirmed as Commissioner of DOC. Hudson has served as Deputy Commissioner since 2019. Previously, he served for 31 years in the Delaware State Police, rising to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and serving as deputy superintendent of Delaware’s largest police agency.

Eugene Young, Jr. was confirmed as Director of the Delaware State Housing Authority. Young has served as President and CEO of the Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League (MWUL) since 2017. He also founded the grassroots organizing nonprofit Network Delaware, served as an aide in the Delaware General Assembly, and also as an aide to former Mayor and current U.S. Senator Cory Booker.

Jacqueline Mette was confirmed as the next Alcohol Beverage Control Commissioner. Mette has served as deputy legal counsel for Governor Carney since 2018. Previously, she served as chief policy adviser for the Delaware Department of Services for Children, Youth, and Their Families (DSCYF).

Nicholas Brock and Michelle Michini were confirmed as Justices of the Peace for New Castle County.

Charles “Bud” Freel was confirmed to the Industrial Accident Board.

