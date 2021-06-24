Worldwide Korean War Photo and Video Contest to Honor Veterans and Promote Peace

$2000 Grand Prize to be Awarded for Winner of Korean War Photo and Video Contest Launching on June 25 and Ending on July 27

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Worldwide Photo Essay and Video Contest is launching on www.Remember727.com to commemorate the anniversary of the Korean War (June 25, 1950 - July 27, 1953), honor the sacrifices of the veterans and promote peace on the Peninsula. The Contest will begin on June 25, 2021, and end on July 27, 2021, when the winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony marking the Korean War Armistice Day.

Hosted by Remember727 and the Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation, the Contest also aims to raise awareness and funds for the Wall of Remembrance that will be added to the Korean War Memorial in Washington, DC. It took almost a decade to pass legislation and raise enough money allowing the construction of the Wall, which will etch the names of the 36,574 Americans killed in the Korean War, and 7,200+ Koreans who also died while serving in the Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA). The Groundbreaking ceremony was held on May 21, 2021, with veterans, families of the fallen, and South Korean President Moon Jae-In in attendance. Yet, not too many know about this Wall.

“Through this Contest, we hope that many people will learn about the Wall of Remembrance that will perpetually honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice during the Korean War. The Korean War and its veterans shall no longer be forgotten,” said Col. James Fisher, executive director of the Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation.

“We are forever indebted to the Korean War veterans all around the world who fought for Korea’s freedom,” said William Moon, treasurer of the Naeil Foundation, which is not only sponsoring the Contest but also has donated $50,000 to the Wall of Remembrance. “Our goal is to remember their sacrifices and remind everyone that Freedom is not Free.”

The Korean War is commonly referred to as the “Forgotten War.” Few know that the Korean War involved 30 nations,* claimed the lives of more than 40,000 soldiers from the United Nations Allied countries.

The 3-mile wide buffer zone between South and North Korea, known as the Korean Demilitarized Zone or the DMZ, is the most heavily armed border in the world. Today, the two Koreas remain divided and are technically still at war. More than 2.5 million Koreans. It separated more than 10 million Korean families who have yet to meet their families in the North.

“We invite you to join a worldwide effort to honor the veterans, many of whom are passing away, and hope for peace on the Korean Peninsula through your photos and videos,” said Hannah Kim, founder of Remember727, who has visited a total of 180 Korean War Memorials in all 30 countries that participated in the Korean War, including all 50 states and US Territories, and met with more than 1,200 veterans around the world. “All they want is for us to remember,” she added.

*United Nations Allied (27)—Republic of Korea, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Ethiopia, France, Greece, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, South Africa, Suriname, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom (including Scotland, Ireland, Wales), United States; Naval Support: Japan; Medical: Denmark, Italy, Norway, India, Sweden; Communist Forces (3)—Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, People’s Republic of China, Soviet Union.

**The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia participated in the Korean War from May of 1951 to April of 1953. Emperor Haile Selassie sent his elite forces, the Imperial Bodyguard, to Korea. Ethiopians were highly regarded, as they never left the dead behind, never surrendered to the enemy, and never lost an engagement. In total, Ethiopia deployed 1,271 soldiers and suffered 657 casualties. According to the statistics provided by the South Korean government, there were 121 soldiers killed in action, 536 wounded in action, and no prisoners of war. The Korean War Memorial in Addis Ababa is located inside the Ethiopian Korean War Veterans Memorial Park, right outside the Korean War Museum. There is a massive structure and 121 individual plaques honoring the fallen on which their names, ranks, ID numbers and the dates they were killed in action are etched.

***The Republic of South Africa participated in the Korean War from September 1950 to October 1953. Prime Minister D. F. Malan sent a squadron in the South African Air Force (SAAF). The 2 Squadron was attached to the 18th Fighter-Bomber Wing of the US Air Force for the duration of the war. The squadron flew 12,067 sorties, most being dangerous ground attack missions. 74 of the 94 Mustangs and 4 out of the 22 Sabres were lost. In total, South Africa deployed 826 soldiers and suffered 43 casualties. According to the statistics provided by the South Korean government, there were 34 killed in action and 9 prisoners of wars. The Korean War Memorial in Johannesburg is inside the Air Force Museum. The wall displays a plaque with names of 34 fallen South African pilots.