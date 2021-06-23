Columbus named a top VAR for 2021 in Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARs 2021
Columbus is again been named one of the Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs for 2021, ranking third in the list as a Microsoft and Infor technology partner.
We are honored to be recognized as the number three on this list for our services to customers in the US and Globally.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Columbus, a global IT services and consulting company with more than 2,000 employees serving 5,000+ customers worldwide, is honored to announce it has again been named one of the Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs for 2021. Columbus ranks third in the top of Bob Scott’s Top 100 VAR list as a Microsoft and Infor technology partner.
— Thomas Hauge, CFO Columbus U.S.
The annually updated list is based on the ranking of companies supporting sales, implementation, and managed services of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Financial software.
Bob Scott, executive editor of ERP Global Insights (formerly known as Bob Scott’s Insights) adds, “We want to congratulate this year's class of Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs. This selection represents recognition of leaders in this important field.”
“We are honored to be recognized as the number three on this list for our services to customers in the US and Globally,” said Thomas Hauge, CFO Columbus U.S., ““Over the last 18 months, our customers adopted significant changes in their markets and their operations, most of them not just temporary but lasting. As a result, the switch from on-premise to Cloud has picked up substantially. The fact that Columbus was already a remote-first company with the majority of our team working remotely, helped both our install base and new customers in their transition.”
Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software sector with his email newsletters for 22 years. He has been executive editor of The Progressive Accountant and ERP Global Insights (formerly Bob Scott’s Insights) since 2009.
The full report that includes names of the organizations selected for this year’s Top 100 list, ranked by revenue, is available for download at http://www.erpglobalinsights.com.
About Columbus
Columbus is a global IT services and consulting company with more than 2,000 employees serving 5,000+ customers worldwide. Columbus helps ambitious companies transform, maximize and futureproof their business digitally. We are specialized within the industries retail, distribution, food and manufacturing. We offer a comprehensive solution portfolio with deep industry knowledge, extensive technology expertise and profound customer insight. Columbus has offices and partners all over the world and we can deliver our solutions and services locally – on a global scale. www.columbusglobal.com
