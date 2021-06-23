Columbus named a top VAR for 2021 in Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARs 2021 Columbus U.S.

Columbus is again been named one of the Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs for 2021, ranking third in the list as a Microsoft and Infor technology partner.

COLUMBUS (NASDAQ:COLUM)

We are honored to be recognized as the number three on this list for our services to customers in the US and Globally.” — Thomas Hauge, CFO Columbus U.S.