The J.A.S.O.N Experiment - Reality TV Show Talent Competition is on a mission to assemble the next mega music group
The J.A.S.O.N Experiment is an exciting 5 month music competition held in July, August, September, October and November to assemble the next mega music group!
The main ingredient of stardom is the rest of the team.”HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "What if you were given a chance to be on a ground breaking new talent show that is guaranteed to get America's vote?" A new music competition has just launched and it's unlike anything seen before! The J.A.S.O.N Experiment is an innovative, 5-month long competition that will take place in the U.S., with five talented singers, rappers, and performers battling to become one of the members of a next mega band set for world domination.
With talented people from all over the country coming together, the possibilities are endless. Contestants must prove they have what it takes by showing off their skills and winning a spot on the show - but that's not even half of it! The prizes up for grabs include cash and recording contract as well.
With the explosion of mega music groups over the past decades like The Rolling Stones, Spice Girls, N.W.A., Backstreet Boys and NYSNC to name a few, it's not surprising that there are more and more up-and-coming bands trying to make their way onto the scene every day. Talent submissions are accepted until July 1st, 2021 and then by invitation only.
This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to discover and create the next mega music group. Log on now to join the movement!
www.TheJasonExperiment.com
D. Hollomon
The J.A.S.O.N. Experiment
info@jasonexperiment.com