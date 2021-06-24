Robert E. Lee Goodwin III Robert E. Lee Goodwin III General Robert E. Lee Goodwin III

General Robert E. Lee Goodwin III Discusses U.S. Army 246th Birthday

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 14, 2021, Americans worldwide celebrated the U.S. Army's 246th birthday. There were educational exhibitions, parades, runs, and other fun activities all over the U.S. and different parts of the world to mark the glorious day.

General Robert E. Lee Goodwin III, Professor Emeritus of Caucasus University, discusses the event and its impact on U.S. culture and its role in the quest to maintain peace around the world. From its humble beginning back in 1775, the U.S. Army has always been a champion for freedom, justice, and human rights. The army was formed to fight Britain and its oppressive regime. George Washington was the first commander of the army.

In his discussion, General Robert E. Lee Goodwin III noted the U.S. army was instrumental in establishing the nation's democracy and creating an example of how nations should treat their citizens and relate with other countries for peaceful co-existence.

The U.S. Army has fought and defended the interest, sovereignty, and independence of the United States and its citizens for centuries. Apart from the war between the U.S. and Britain, there was also the American civil war, the World Wars, etc.

General Robert E. Lee Goodwin III pointed out that several factors are responsible for the efficiency and professionalism of the U.S. army that has made it the greatest in the world today. With more than 200 years in existence, the military is one of the most experienced in the world. And they have been busy taking part in almost all major wars and conflicts. The U.S. Army is also highly organized with a system that promotes officers only based on merit and ingenuity.

There is at least 1.3 million active personnel in the army who have been well-trained and are properly catered for by the government. The U.S. Army is also successful because of the huge funding that goes into maintaining its operations.

In the 2021 budget, the U.S. Army received $174 billion, which is quite high considering that the country with the second-highest military budget, China, spent $209 billion. Research and development is another aspect of the U.S. army that many people are proud of. The military continues to introduce higher-performing military hardware and infrastructure to help improve its efficiency and operation.

The U.S. military is stationed in 150 countries globally, with 165,000 of its members on active duty. Their mission is to help maintain peace and security for global progress and justice.

