W420 Radio Network Announces Guest Interview Series with New Frontier Data Cannabis Industry Experts
Informing and educating operators, investors, researchers and legislators is our core mission, and we look forward to the opportunity to engage and connect with the listeners...”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- W420 Radio Network, the first and most listened-to virtual radio station dedicated to "America’s Cannabis Conversation," and its host, Dan Perkins, announce a series of special interview segments featuring the thought leaders and experts of New Frontier Data.
— Founder and Exec. Chair of New Frontier Data, Giadha A. DeCarcer
New Frontier Data is the premier data, analytics and technology firm specializing in the global cannabis industry, delivering business solutions that enable investors, operators, advertisers, brands, researchers and policy makers to assess, understand, engage and transact with the cannabis industry and its consumers. Their mission is to inform policy and commercial activity for the global legal cannabis industry.
Co-Founder of W420 Radio Network, Dan Perkins, explains, “This collaboration with New Frontier Data is highly beneficial for our listeners. Their unique standing in the cannabis industry - as the industry data, analytics and business intelligence leader - will offer key insights for market trends and growth potential.”
Last week, New Frontier Data announced the new version of their software Equio®. It was built upon years of consumer behavior data collection and profiling combining data from a variety of sources including point-of-sale transactions and dispensary foot traffic, analyzed to produce actionable competitive intelligence.
Founder and Executive Chair of New Frontier Data, Giadha A. DeCarcer, notes, “Informing and educating operators, investors, researchers and legislators is our core mission, and we look forward to the opportunity to engage and connect with the listeners of 'America’s Cannabis Conversation' continuing our commitment to providing comprehensive fact-based market reporting to industry stakeholders.”
Over the next 13 weeks, New Frontier Data experts will offer their expertise on topics such as:
- Cannabis Consumer Intelligence
- US Cannabis Market Dynamics & Trends for 2021
- Cannabis Consumer Archetypes
- Global Cannabis Import & Export Dynamics
- Regional Cannabis Market Forces Cannabis Finance & Investment
Tune in to be ahead of the curve when it comes to the latest developments in the cannabis industry with the first interview in these series featuring New Frontier Data CEO, Gary Allen, - listen here: Gary Allen interview
Their mission is to inform policy and commercial activity for the global legal cannabis industry. They maintain a neutral position on the merits of cannabis legalization through comprehensive and transparent data analysis and projections that shape industry trends, dynamics, demand and opportunity drivers. Founded in 2014, New Frontier Data is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with a presence in Europe, Latin America and Africa.
W420 Radio Network is the brainchild of powerhouse entrepreneurs - Marc Corsi and Dan Perkins. W420 recognizes and brings to air: interesting, timely and important content with the benefit of high-profile experts to address every facet of the cannabis industry. Informing businesses and consumers alike with the most up-to-date cannabis news, we are here to educate, bring awareness on issues and create community.
For more about W420 Radio Network: https://w420radionetwork.com/
For more about New Frontier Data: https://newfrontierdata.com/
