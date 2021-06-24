Startup Medical Device Company & Medical Officer Recognized by International Medical Conference as Leaders in Healthcare
Year-old fluidIQ™ named Top 50 Healthcare Company, CMO Named Top 100 Healthcare Visionary by IFAH
Though just over a year old, fluidIQ is forging a new path in healthcare and beyond. We are honored to be recognized by IFAH as an innovative company in the healthcare space.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A team of emergency and respiratory doctors, patient advocates and engineers, who came together in the early days of the pandemic, announce today their company, fluidIQ™ has been named a Top 50 Healthcare Company by the International Forum on Advancements in Healthcare (IFAH). fluidIQ’s Chief Medical Officer, Brian Froelke, MD, will also accept an award as a Top 100 Healthcare Visionary and will be presenting a keynote address at the IFAH meeting this week.
— Christopher Jung, Chief Executive Officer of fluidIQ™
IFAH (previously known as the Smart Health Conference) is one of the world's top healthcare conferences that explores the latest innovations in the industry. fluidIQ will be presenting and exhibiting at the meeting being held through June 25th in Las Vegas.
“Though just over a year old, fluidIQ is forging a new path in healthcare and beyond. We are honored to be recognized by IFAH as an innovative company in the healthcare space,” said Christopher Jung, Chief Executive Officer of fluidIQ. “We have achieved so much in such a short time and look forward to providing our team’s multidisciplinary expertise to solve some of healthcare’s most complex problems.”
“This IFAH award is a kind affirmation of my work in healthcare,” said Brian Froelke, MD, emergency medicine physician, Chief Medical Officer of fluidIQ and a keynote speaker at the IFAH conference “I am grateful for the opportunity to do something that I feel is important and that hopefully has a positive impact.”
fluidIQ is a public benefit corporation (PBC) domiciled in Delaware. The unique group of experts joined informally in March 2020 to develop simple-to-use emergency devices that require no electricity, harness the science of fluidics and solve some the world’s most pressing problems. fluidIQ is developing technologies that use clever design to direct airflow using the science to operate without electricity.
fluidIQ’s proprietary platform is the basis for its roadmap of products dedicated to filling critical gaps in emergency and preparedness that are user-friendly, scalable and cost-effective while providing compact, lightweight and efficient tools for clinicians. fluidIQ’s first entrant in the healthcare space will be providing what they believe is the world’s smallest mechanical ventilation device to fill unmet needs in countries around the world.
About fluidIQ™
fluidIQ, a public benefit and Delaware corporation, provides simple yet elegant solutions based on proprietary fluidics technology. The company was founded by a group of doctors, engineers and patient advocates who joined together to find solutions for gaps in medical needs, including ventilators, in the midst of the coronavirus-caused world crisis. fluidIQ aims to deliver hope to a world in need with simple, easy-to-deploy technology solutions that solve the most pressing medical challenges of our time. fluidIQ’s roadmap for an entire family of products is based on its proprietary platform of fluidics-operated devices dedicated to filling gaps in emergency and preparedness protocols that are user-friendly, scalable and cost-effective. Please visit www.fluidIQ.org to learn more.
Teresa Barnes
fluidIQ
Teresa@fluidiq.org
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn