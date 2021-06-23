Russell Brand is invited as an Honorary Speaker at "GLOBAL CRISIS. THIS ALREADY AFFECTS EVERYONE." Conference on July 24

"Global Crisis. This Already Affects Everyone." invites President Trump for opening speech. ALLATRA International Public Movement CREATIVE SOCIETY INTERNATIONAL PROJECT OF ALLATRA IPM

With great pleasure, ALLATRA International Public Movement volunteers, invite Russell Brand to be an honorary speaker at the international online conference.

With great pleasure, ALLATRA IPM invites a distinguished actor, comedian, writer, and public activist Russell Brand to be an honorary speaker at conference GLOBAL CRISIS. THIS ALREADY AFFECTS EVERYONE” — - ALLATRA IPM

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, June 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- With great pleasure, ALLATRA IPM invites a distinguished actor, comedian, writer, and public activist Russell Brand to be an honorary speaker at an international conference "GLOBAL CRISIS. THIS ALREADY AFFECTS EVERYONE" that will be broadcasted in over 60 languages of simultaneous interpreting.With Russell's creative work, good-natured sense of humor and actively expressing your worldview, Russell has inspired millions of people and shed light on many issues with which our society is confronting in the last decade. The global community at large highly values your commentary and depth of knowledge, and so do we. We also believe Russell is a true definition of everyone's best friend and someone who inspires humanity to thrive!Taking into account Russell Brand's high authority in the global community, as well as his active public position, we kindly invite Russell Brand as an honorary speaker at the international online conference Global Crisis. This Will Affect Everyone, which will be held on July 24, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. PST (15:00 GMT) on the platform of ALLATRA International Public Movement The event will be simultaneously interpreted into more than 60 languages of the world and streamed to thousands of various channels. Initiators and organizers of this conference are volunteers from over 180 countries, who have gathered together in order to raise awareness of the upcoming global crisis which will affect every person on the planet and to jointly find solutions to these problems for the benefit of all humanity. The significance of this event is difficult to overestimate due to its unprecedented scale and the scope of issues included in the agenda.The topics to be discussed at the conference are as follows:- Most pressing global issues: environmental degradation, climate change, inequality, and geopolitical tensions;- Technology-driven displacement of jobs threatens to significantly disrupt the global economy;- Solutions that will help humanity to promptly and efficiently cope with the above-mentioned issues.Participants of the conference will include world businessmen, economists, innovators, researchers, public activists, as well as highly distinguished representatives of various countries. All speakers and billions of viewers worldwide would greatly appreciate Russell Brand sharing his opinion on the aforesaid topics at this global-scale event. Russell Brand's vision and ideas will be simultaneously interpreted into over 60 languages and streamed to thousands of channels with billions of people watching live. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OdBqRbohhKc An official letter of invitation has been sent to Russell Brand's team and the whole world is patiently awaiting an acceptance. We are excited for the whole world community to come together as one and finally address such critical issues as:● Digital transformation, the introduction of high technology based on artificial intelligence in various fields of the life of world society: risks and benefits.● The fourth industrial revolution and a threat of mass unemployment.● Future without jobs. Causes of the inevitable collapse of the world economy if the consumerist format is preserved.● Radical changes in all spheres of society.● The problem of overpopulation.● Rapid depletion of the planet’s resources.● Global climate change.● Cyclicity of geological events that depend on external factors.● Importance of every person in building the Creative Society.● Survival of humanity and revival of civilization.Modern civilization has reached the point of instability and global crises. The global financial, economic, environmental, anthropological, and climate crises are realities that every person is already facing. But this is only the beginning. Do people realize the full scope of the upcoming threats? Radical changes in all spheres of life in the near future are inevitable for every person on the planet. Yet, how aware is the world community of these changes, not to mention being prepared for them?The international online conference "Global Crisis. This Already Affects Everyone" is an event of utmost importance organized by volunteers from around the world on the platform of the ALLATRA International Public Movement.On July 24, 2021, at 15:00, Greenwich Mean Time, a live broadcast of the conference will be streamed on thousands of media channels and platforms with simultaneous interpreting into more than 60 languages.

Global Crisis. This Is Already Happening Now | Trailer