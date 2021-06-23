All In Your Head's "How Does It Feel To Be Real?" Passes 5 Million Plays

All in your head "How does it feel to be real?" 5 million plays All in your head - Chip Moreland & G

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rock/Pop duo All in your head has passed 5,000,000 combined streaming, social media, and video plays for their indie debut, "How does it feel to be real?"This Indie-artist milestone has occurred over the past 18 days while the related VEVO video has amassed 70,000 views on YouTube and was added to VEVO’s “Incoming Indie” playlist. Additionally, the All in your head Spotify profile, having also launched on June 4th as a completely unknown band with zero followers, has amassed 5,251 monthly listeners.All in your head have celebrated the release of their debut “How does it feel to be real?”, with an exclusive NFT collection launch on the popular OpenSea NFT marketplace featuring original artwork by both "G" from All in your head, and inconic artist Brian Bernhard.Additionally, there is also a "How does it feel to be real?" 45rpm record picture disc giveaway culminating June 25th that can be entered on AllInYourHead.Land.All in your head's members Chip Moreland and G have been thrilled by the number of plays their Indie release “How does it feel to be real?” has generated as a brand new indie band over such a short time prompting band member Chip Moreland to state, “We couldn't be more thrilled, thank you everyone who's listened or watched and special thanks to the social influences that have sent our play counts through the roof!”Next up, All in your head will be releasing a Sci-Fi Graphic Novel inspired by “How does it feel to be real?”, with a story by G and artwork by young prodigy Sylver.“How does it feel to be real?” was co-written by All in your head’s G and Chip Moreland, with audio recording was produced by All in your head’s G, engineered and mixed by Gordon Fordyce, mastered by Erwin Maas of Emastering, and features guest performances by Curtis Mathewson on guitar, Jon Papenbrook on trumpet, and Sky Dangcil on violin and viola.The “How does it feel to be real?” video was written and produced by G and generated by the my3D team in Germany."All in your head" is a brand new duo comprised of multi-instrumentalists and vocalists Chip Moreland of "The Bella Portal," and 4-octave tenor Gregory or "G," a Global Peace Song Award-winner.The band's name comes from the simple fact that all of life’s experiences take place ultimately "All in your head." Their goal musically is to create music that arrests and transforms the listener to make them feel and/or think within new realms of feeling and perception, about music, about self, about life, about society, and our place in the universe. All in your head see the listeners as an extended part of the band, critical to completing the creative circuit.Learn more about All in your head at AllInYourHead.Land and at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram via @AIYHLand.

