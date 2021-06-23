International Online Conference "GLOBAL CRISIS. THIS ALREADY AFFECTS EVERYONE" On ALLATRA IPM Platform - July 24th, 2021

ALLATRA International Public Movement "Global Crisis. This Already Affects Everyone." invites President Trump for opening speech. CREATIVE SOCIETY INTERNATIONAL PROJECT OF ALLATRA IPM

The purpose of the conference is to provide a comprehensive, thorough overview of external and internal factors of the rapidly progressing global crisis.

July 24th: "Global Crisis. This Already Affects Everyone" is the event of utmost importance organized by volunteers from around the world on the platform of ALLATRA International Public Movement.” — - ALLATRA TV

The time has come to realize the REALITY of the WORLD'S THREATS. The global crisis is gaining momentum every day. The world's financial and economic, ecological, anthropological, climatic crises are realities that every human being is already facing. Will the future of mankind be self-destruction or civilization development?

Modern civilization has reached the point of instability and global crises. The global financial, economic, environmental, anthropological, and climate crises are realities that every person is already facing. But this is only the beginning. Do people realize the full scope of the upcoming threats? Radical changes in all spheres of life in the near future are inevitable for every person on the planet. Yet, how aware is the world community of these changes, not to mention being prepared for them?

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, June 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The international online conference "Global Crisis. This Already Affects Everyone" is an event of utmost importance organized by volunteers from around the world on the platform of the ALLATRA International Public Movement. On July 24, 2021, at 15:00 GMT, a live broadcast of the conference will be streamed on thousands of media channels and platforms with simultaneous interpreting into more than 60 languages.

This unprecedented event will be simultaneously interpreted into more than 60 languages of the world and streamed to thousands of channels. Initiators and organizers of the conference are volunteers from over 180 countries, who have gathered together in order to raise awareness of the upcoming global crisis in various fields, which will affect every person on the planet, and to jointly find solutions to these problems for the benefit of all humanity. The significance of this event is difficult to overestimate due to its unprecedented scale and the scope of issues included in the agenda.

KEY TOPICS OF THE CONFERENCE:
---> Digital transformation, the introduction of high technology based on artificial intelligence in various fields of the life of world society: risks and benefits.
---> The fourth industrial revolution and a threat of mass unemployment.
---> Future without jobs. Causes of the inevitable collapse of the world economy if the consumerist format is preserved.
---> Radical changes in all spheres of society.
---> The problem of overpopulation.
---> Rapid depletion of the planet's resources.
---> Global climate change.
---> Cyclicity of geological events that depend on external factors.
---> Importance of every person in building the Creative Society.
---> Survival of humanity and revival of civilization.

Participants of the conference will include world business people, economists, innovators, researchers, public figures, as well as highly distinguished representatives of various countries. At this conference, volunteers from around the world, people who have a realistic view of the current situation, together with researchers and experts from different fields, will outline the cause-and-effect links between the various crises already affecting everyone and the impending global catastrophe.

We invite the whole world to join us in this unique and open discussion and unite under one goal of shifting our society from a consumerist mindset to a creative one! It is time to take our civilization out of the deadlock of self-destruction; provide for a future without wars, conflicts, violence, and hunger; ensure a decent life for people all over the world and eliminate fear for the present and the future; bring modern society to a new level of unity and peaceful development of civilization in all spheres of life!

