SIGNED! Colorado Comeback Bill to Support Domestic Violence Victims Becomes Law

DENVER, CO – Today, the Governor signed a Colorado Comeback bill into law that aims to support victims of domestic violence.

Stay-at-home orders and other pandemic responses have increased instances of domestic violence and reduced the ability of victims to access services. SB21-292, sponsored by Senator Faith Winter, seeks to fill that void.

“When the pandemic hit last year, we asked Coloradans to stay home and stay safe. For many of our residents, however, staying home did not necessarily make them safer,” said Senator Faith Winter (D-Westminster). “Instances of domestic violence increased when we implemented stay-at-home orders, which tragically put many Coloradans – particularly women – in danger. This law seeks to support victims of domestic violence, providing them with the resources necessary to ensure they are protected from further abuse and trauma.”

Specifically, the bill will allocate $15 million across various programs for victims of domestic abuse, including the Address Confidentiality Program, the Domestic Violence Program, and Victims Assistance & Law Enforcement programs, all of which will victims with resources they need for crisis intervention services, victim services referrals, victim assistance programs, protection from abusers, financial assistance, and counseling to those in need.