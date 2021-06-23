Purpose-Driven Change Begins with Finding Your ‘Yes’

Marie Pizano is the CEO and founder of MVP3 Entertainment Group. From Barefoot to Stilettos, Finding My Yes, shares Marie Pizano's candid, inspirational story as an example of what we can accomplish when we dig in our heels for all the right reasons.

From Barefoot to Stilettos, Finding My Yes is the captivating story of Marie Pizano, founder of MVP3 Entertainment Group.

The inspiring first-person story of a woman driven to prove to the world that she can.” — Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrity. Cultural diversity. Purpose-driven change. Guided by these soul-nourishing principles, Marie Pizano hurdled one obstacle after another and ignored any naysayers on her way to becoming a filmmaker, music manager and founder of MVP3 Entertainment Group — and she hopes to inspire others by example.

“I have a passion for life, a passion to get this entertainment powerhouse built, and a passion to teach my children the right way to live,” she says. “I have a passion for having fun, and I have the energy and determination to go and get my YES.”

From Barefoot to Stilettos, Finding My Yes is the candid, compelling story of a woman who seeks responsible, win-win scenarios that create change and redefine expectations. As the CEO and founder of MVP3 Entertainment Group, she used her expansive vision to launch a groundbreaking multipurpose complex in Memphis by partnering with Darnell Stitts of ATWEC Technologies to form MVP3 Studios & Partners, LLC. She also partnered with Melissa Harville-Lebron, the first African-American woman to own a NASCAR team, and they are joining forces for the upcoming NASCAR series.

But she is not all-business. She is also an impassioned community activist who spent the better part of 2020 advocating for a Tennessee amendment requiring divorcing parents to become educated on Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) — before being granted a di-vorce.

Giving back to the community and empowering others to rise up have been her driving forces since she could afford her first pair of stilettos. Finding My Yes is Pizano’s way of sharing the trials she endured and the triumphs she celebrated through humorous and heartfelt vignettes that elucidate simple but powerful life lessons. Ultimately, she hopes to encourage readers to ignore the haters, bolster their moral backbones, and ultimately, find their own “yes.”

About the Author

Born and raised in Chicago, Marie Valentina Pizano moved to Memphis in 1999. She has served on the boards of the International Children’s Foundation, the Women’s Foundation for Greater Memphis and The Commission on Missing & Exploited Children. She was co-founder of the Tiara Tea Society, chairperson for Go Red for Women and created “ROCK FOR HOPE” for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

She is a devoted mother of two and very passionate about film, music and community. The author, producer, radio/TV host and speaker is building her life and her companies, MVP3 Entertainment Group and MVP3 Studios, on truth and integrity.

From Barefoot to Stilettos is being made into a TV series, with Karyme Lozano (best known as an award-winning actress from Mexico) on board as writer. Pizano donates 10 percent of her book sales to charities that raise awareness and funding for survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking: Amanda’s Way (www.AmandasWay.org) and Thistle & Bee (www.ThistleandBee.org); and she is working with www.Rotary-FYI.com to educate the public on ACEs.

For more information, visit www.FromBarefootToStilettos.com.



Watch Marie Pizano's Interview with Jack Canfield